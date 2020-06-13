136 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC

Moving to Harrisburg

If you're looking for premier apartments, Harrisburg is definitely the place to check out. We honestly can't think of a single negative thing to say about the place. Go ahead, do your own research, but you're literally only going to find exactly what's said here. So you will have effectively wasted an hour or so of your life. How's that make you feel? Regardless, you're going to need to be prepared if you're hoping to move to Harrisburg. After all, its crime index is the same as some of the safest cities in America, so be prepared to put some time in to call this amazing place home.

When to start looking: If you haven't started looking already, you're already too late. Well, maybe not too late; but you're definitely pushing it. apartment homes in Harrisburg are not easy to come by. Between 2000 and 2010, the town's population increased by around 150%, and while new construction is trying to keep up, it's only barely managing to. Don't get too exasperated, though; there are still places to go around, but keep in mind that less than one in ten people here are renters. This means that when residents do find a place to stay, they often just put a mortgage on it, so you need to hurry and find a place before they're all taken.

When to make the move: Weren't you listening? Now! If you don't move into a great place, even if it's just a studio apartment with only the necessary room that you need, it's likely that it will get snatched up. Sure, there will be other places available, but wouldn't you rather get to choose your new home than settle? In all honesty, though, even the places that you only settle for in this town are better than the majority of residences you'd actually choose in other areas of the country. To avoid getting your second or third choice, though, you should be ready to move whenever you find your favorite place and the landlord is happy with you. True story, though; try to avoid July if possible. It's really hot and really rainy.

What to bring along: You have zero excuse to not come prepared to your tenant interview. This town is for those who only want the best when they're choosing house rentals, so don't waste your own or the landlord's time by showing up unprepared. Have proof of income and employment when you show up, and a credit check would definitely make you look good since the landlord is likely to do one anyway. It also wouldn't hurt to have a background check made up and brought in, but that's assuming it's not full of cartel drug running charges. We kid! Sort of...