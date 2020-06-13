136 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC📍
The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America.
If you're looking for premier apartments, Harrisburg is definitely the place to check out. We honestly can't think of a single negative thing to say about the place. Go ahead, do your own research, but you're literally only going to find exactly what's said here. So you will have effectively wasted an hour or so of your life. How's that make you feel? Regardless, you're going to need to be prepared if you're hoping to move to Harrisburg. After all, its crime index is the same as some of the safest cities in America, so be prepared to put some time in to call this amazing place home.
When to start looking: If you haven't started looking already, you're already too late. Well, maybe not too late; but you're definitely pushing it. apartment homes in Harrisburg are not easy to come by. Between 2000 and 2010, the town's population increased by around 150%, and while new construction is trying to keep up, it's only barely managing to. Don't get too exasperated, though; there are still places to go around, but keep in mind that less than one in ten people here are renters. This means that when residents do find a place to stay, they often just put a mortgage on it, so you need to hurry and find a place before they're all taken.
When to make the move: Weren't you listening? Now! If you don't move into a great place, even if it's just a studio apartment with only the necessary room that you need, it's likely that it will get snatched up. Sure, there will be other places available, but wouldn't you rather get to choose your new home than settle? In all honesty, though, even the places that you only settle for in this town are better than the majority of residences you'd actually choose in other areas of the country. To avoid getting your second or third choice, though, you should be ready to move whenever you find your favorite place and the landlord is happy with you. True story, though; try to avoid July if possible. It's really hot and really rainy.
What to bring along: You have zero excuse to not come prepared to your tenant interview. This town is for those who only want the best when they're choosing house rentals, so don't waste your own or the landlord's time by showing up unprepared. Have proof of income and employment when you show up, and a credit check would definitely make you look good since the landlord is likely to do one anyway. It also wouldn't hurt to have a background check made up and brought in, but that's assuming it's not full of cartel drug running charges. We kid! Sort of...
We always try to look for the best in every single area of every city and town, and fortunately, Harrisburg didn't make this job difficult. There really are not bad neighborhoods in the town. In fact, the only difference between many of these neighborhoods is their location and just how immaculate the designers decided to make them. The residents probably wouldn't like us telling the world about how everyone should move here if they can, but honestly, they're not looking for apartments. That means they'll never see this site! Insert maniacal laughter here.
Brookdale: This beautiful neighborhood is in the southern area of Harrisburg. These newer large homes are all around Rocky River Road, and you're lucky enough to be right next to Brookdale Dental Care. It's a long walk to the rest of town, and you'll be hard pressed to find transit; but if you're living in this area, you don't need to take a bus or walk.
Rocky River Crossing: This neighborhood, located in the northeastern area of the town, is loaded with immaculate housing just like Brookdale. You also have a great view of Mallard Creek and Twin Lakes, but unlike Brookdale, you're fairly close to a variety of businesses like Lowes Foods and, for animal lovers, the University Animal Medical and Dental Clinic.
Western Harrisburg: Though sparsely populated, the western side of Harrisburg still offers amazing homes. In addition, you'll find places like Harrisburg Family Physicians and Northeast Psychiatric Services. Trust us... you'll need them after you realize what an amazing place you found when you started looking for housing for rent in Harrisburg. No joke. Okay, maybe a little.
Hawthorne: This neighborhood is in an area that's completely cut off from the town. Honestly, look it up. It's literally the reason for the weird shape of the southern area of Harrisburg. If you manage to find a home for rent here, though, you'll enjoy privacy, the McKee Creek, and you'll still be able to easily get into town along Peach Orchard Road.
There's really no room for complaints when it comes to the neighborhoods in Harrisburg, and this goes double for the events and attractions that go on around it. This town is one of the most beautiful and affluent that you'll ever see, but don't let it fool you. There's plenty going on in and around it, and if you just sit in your beautiful home all day watching Judge Judy, you'll easily miss out on some of the greatest activities in the entire state.
Enough Fun for a Heart Attack
Even though we're sure nearby Carolina Raptor Center and the Discovery Place are loaded with kids, you can also get your science on there. Want really heart pounding adventure, though? Head over to the Carowinds amusement park. It's literally less than half an hour away.
Develop a Little Culture
Come on, with all this time you're spending online, it's likely that you need a little culture in your life. Fortunately, the Cabarrus Arts Council often holds cultural arts events in the town. You could also head into Charlotte and see the Mint Museum of Art, or spend a day in Concord after experiencing the Old Courthouse Theatre.
Start Your Engines
Yes, we know that we made Harrisburg seem like a nice quiet community, and it definitely is. But if you want to rev your engine and enjoy some NASCAR, it's not far off. Queen City has the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and you're literally right next to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. If you're more of a rock and roll type of person, though, the Speedway is now the permanent location of the yearly two-day rock concert festival Carolina Rebellion. Party on, Garth!