Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5536 Hammermill Drive
5536 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2915 sqft
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor Bedrooms: 4 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1943 Moss Creek Drive
1943 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1828 sqft
1943 Moss Creek Drive Available 07/20/20 Canterfield Estates of Harrisburg - Great home located in the town of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County, 2 car garage, large kitchen and dinning room. Nice wood flooring on first level, carpet on second level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3404 Burnage Hall Road
3404 Burnage Hall Road, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2350 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
423 Parallel Drive
423 Parallel Drive, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1577 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2505 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
6636 Thistle Down Drive
6636 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
3000 sqft
Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile).

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6081 Diamond Place
6081 Diamond Place, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3132 sqft
Beautiful European style, true custom build with no detail missed. No other like it in the area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4765 Shire Court
4765 Shire Court, Harrisburg, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
1974 sqft
********This listing is for one room in a 3br home****** we are a couple renting spare bedrooms in a 3 bedroom house. Bedroom are fully furnished as shown in pictures. Room has a spacious two door closet with plenty of built in shelves for storage.

Last updated March 16 at 05:39am
1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4299 sqft
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
2900 Silkstream Lane
2900 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4277 Maybrook Court, SW
4277 Maybrook Court Southwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1513 sqft
- Beautiful 2 story home. Open kitchen and formal dining room. Master bath includes dual vanity, tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4442 Fawnbrook Avenue SW
4442 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1980 sqft
- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10920 Faringford Court
10920 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1087 sqft
Adorable Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,087 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
5087 Crabapple Lane
5087 Crabapple Ln, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2733 sqft
Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
8216 Laurel Oak Court
8216 Laurel Oak Court, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
4010 Woolcott Avenue
4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1829 sqft
Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2288 sqft
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features! The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10701 Hunters Trace Ct
10701 Hunters Trace Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Loevly home in Mallard Crossing! - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Mallard Crossing. Large sized living room with accented brick fireplace (Decoration Only) and vaulted ceilings. Spacious dining room for enjoyment with a sun-filled kitchen.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
13822 Carleen Way Drive
13822 Carleen Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1861 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
City GuideHarrisburg
Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America.

Moving to Harrisburg

If you're looking for premier apartments, Harrisburg is definitely the place to check out. We honestly can't think of a single negative thing to say about the place. Go ahead, do your own research, but you're literally only going to find exactly what's said here. So you will have effectively wasted an hour or so of your life. How's that make you feel? Regardless, you're going to need to be prepared if you're hoping to move to Harrisburg. After all, its crime index is the same as some of the safest cities in America, so be prepared to put some time in to call this amazing place home.

When to start looking: If you haven't started looking already, you're already too late. Well, maybe not too late; but you're definitely pushing it. apartment homes in Harrisburg are not easy to come by. Between 2000 and 2010, the town's population increased by around 150%, and while new construction is trying to keep up, it's only barely managing to. Don't get too exasperated, though; there are still places to go around, but keep in mind that less than one in ten people here are renters. This means that when residents do find a place to stay, they often just put a mortgage on it, so you need to hurry and find a place before they're all taken.

When to make the move: Weren't you listening? Now! If you don't move into a great place, even if it's just a studio apartment with only the necessary room that you need, it's likely that it will get snatched up. Sure, there will be other places available, but wouldn't you rather get to choose your new home than settle? In all honesty, though, even the places that you only settle for in this town are better than the majority of residences you'd actually choose in other areas of the country. To avoid getting your second or third choice, though, you should be ready to move whenever you find your favorite place and the landlord is happy with you. True story, though; try to avoid July if possible. It's really hot and really rainy.

What to bring along: You have zero excuse to not come prepared to your tenant interview. This town is for those who only want the best when they're choosing house rentals, so don't waste your own or the landlord's time by showing up unprepared. Have proof of income and employment when you show up, and a credit check would definitely make you look good since the landlord is likely to do one anyway. It also wouldn't hurt to have a background check made up and brought in, but that's assuming it's not full of cartel drug running charges. We kid! Sort of...

Harrisburg Neighborhoods

We always try to look for the best in every single area of every city and town, and fortunately, Harrisburg didn't make this job difficult. There really are not bad neighborhoods in the town. In fact, the only difference between many of these neighborhoods is their location and just how immaculate the designers decided to make them. The residents probably wouldn't like us telling the world about how everyone should move here if they can, but honestly, they're not looking for apartments. That means they'll never see this site! Insert maniacal laughter here.

Brookdale: This beautiful neighborhood is in the southern area of Harrisburg. These newer large homes are all around Rocky River Road, and you're lucky enough to be right next to Brookdale Dental Care. It's a long walk to the rest of town, and you'll be hard pressed to find transit; but if you're living in this area, you don't need to take a bus or walk.

Rocky River Crossing: This neighborhood, located in the northeastern area of the town, is loaded with immaculate housing just like Brookdale. You also have a great view of Mallard Creek and Twin Lakes, but unlike Brookdale, you're fairly close to a variety of businesses like Lowes Foods and, for animal lovers, the University Animal Medical and Dental Clinic.

Western Harrisburg: Though sparsely populated, the western side of Harrisburg still offers amazing homes. In addition, you'll find places like Harrisburg Family Physicians and Northeast Psychiatric Services. Trust us... you'll need them after you realize what an amazing place you found when you started looking for housing for rent in Harrisburg. No joke. Okay, maybe a little.

Hawthorne: This neighborhood is in an area that's completely cut off from the town. Honestly, look it up. It's literally the reason for the weird shape of the southern area of Harrisburg. If you manage to find a home for rent here, though, you'll enjoy privacy, the McKee Creek, and you'll still be able to easily get into town along Peach Orchard Road.

Living in Harrisburg

There's really no room for complaints when it comes to the neighborhoods in Harrisburg, and this goes double for the events and attractions that go on around it. This town is one of the most beautiful and affluent that you'll ever see, but don't let it fool you. There's plenty going on in and around it, and if you just sit in your beautiful home all day watching Judge Judy, you'll easily miss out on some of the greatest activities in the entire state.

Enough Fun for a Heart Attack

Even though we're sure nearby Carolina Raptor Center and the Discovery Place are loaded with kids, you can also get your science on there. Want really heart pounding adventure, though? Head over to the Carowinds amusement park. It's literally less than half an hour away.

Develop a Little Culture

Come on, with all this time you're spending online, it's likely that you need a little culture in your life. Fortunately, the Cabarrus Arts Council often holds cultural arts events in the town. You could also head into Charlotte and see the Mint Museum of Art, or spend a day in Concord after experiencing the Old Courthouse Theatre.

Start Your Engines

Yes, we know that we made Harrisburg seem like a nice quiet community, and it definitely is. But if you want to rev your engine and enjoy some NASCAR, it's not far off. Queen City has the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and you're literally right next to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. If you're more of a rock and roll type of person, though, the Speedway is now the permanent location of the yearly two-day rock concert festival Carolina Rebellion. Party on, Garth!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Harrisburg?
The average rent price for Harrisburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Harrisburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Harrisburg area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Harrisburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrisburg from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Huntersville.

