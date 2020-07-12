/
/
/
north charlotte
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
356 Apartments for rent in North Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,125
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
26 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,027
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
66 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Arden
3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
429 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to all the action, just two blocks from Charlotte's artistic NoDa neighborhood. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private patios. Pet-friendly complex with on-site recycling and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
The Davy
514 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nineteen modern apartments occupy this spacious, pet-friendly community. Open and loft-style units have high ceilings and dual-flush water closets. Bike racks, private balconies, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking distance of Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1111 Herrin Ave
1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390 Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment in this quiet 4 unit complex of 2 duplexes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
539 Donatello Ave
539 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1006 sqft
COMING SOON....Great NoDa two-level two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the center of it all. Living room open to kitchen with light-colored hardwoods throughout the main level. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3267 Noda Boulevard
3267 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 East Thirty-fifth Street Unit C
1231 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
1 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This is one of 3 units in a historic house on the edge of the NoDa Arts District. This is a great way to be close to all stores and restaurants that this area offers without the high NoDa rental rates.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
633 Raphael Place
633 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is located in the NoDa area! This multi-level unit provides sufficient space and multi-level heating/cooling throughout the home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Catkin Lane
1927 Catkin Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1958 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Built in 2018, this "like new" townhome is three bedrooms, two and a half baths and features a two-car garage and HUGE bonus room on ground level with french doors to the backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
703 Rollerton Road
703 Rollerton Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1169 sqft
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for showing. Located in the heart of Charlotte's historic North Davidson Art District, the Yards at NoDa homes are redefining apartment living. Minutes from Uptown and within walking distance of all the local hotspots.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1028 E 36th Street
1028 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
Desirable NoDa location with numerous restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. This amazing condo has an open concept with vaulted ceilings and a huge walk in closet. Newly renovated with new flooring, new appliances and fresh paint.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3467 Chagall Court - 1
3467 Chagall Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
946 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom loft style condo in the heart of NoDa! Awesome location in Charlotte's arts and entertainment district - walk to shops, restaurants, breweries, galleries, music venues, nightlife, & more! Only a short walk to the
1 of 13
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
549 Donatello Avenue
549 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Freshly painted this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story, top floor unit is located at The Renaissance.
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
3556 Warp Street
3556 Warp Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
988 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath end unit in The Renaissance with granite countertops, SS refrigerator, w/d and carpet throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1028 Charles Avenue
1028 Charles Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
980 sqft
Amazing Duplex in NoDa Neighborhood 2 bedrooms with additional loft area 1 bathroom original hardwood floors fresh paint brand new carpet upstairs washer/dryer in unit available Rent $1245/month with minimum 12 month lease. Security Deposit $1245.
Results within 1 mile of North Charlotte
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 01:53pm
9 Units Available
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,169
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
977 sqft
Modern, urban apartment living at its very best! Amaze Apartments have been designed for the discerning professional looking to live in this creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
263 Units Available
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
76 Units Available
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
103 Hunslet Circle
103 Hunslet Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Norris Avenue
721 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow near NoDa - Subdivision: Graham Heights Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Parking: Driveway Year Built: 1944 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air Schools: Druid Hills Elem.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCBelmont, NC