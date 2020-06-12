Apartment List
324 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Brookhill
18 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1234 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
$
Collingwood
13 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
$
Eagle Lake
29 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Wedgewood
13 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.
$
Elizabeth
46 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Prosperity Church Road
7 Units Available
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1198 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Marshbrooke
39 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
$
Olde Whitehall
29 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1211 sqft
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
$
Starmount Forest
10 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
4 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
$
The South End
22 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
$
Second Ward
56 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
$
Second Ward
64 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
$
West Sugar Creek
13 Units Available
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1197 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
North Charlotte
64 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
$
Second Ward
26 Units Available
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1120 sqft
New community with luxury units featuring scenic city views. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub, dog park, game room, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Elizabeth
18 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
$
University City North
55 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Wedgewood
23 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1068 sqft
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Steele Creek
21 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.

June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

