Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

542 Luxury Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
104 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
55 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,352
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Third Ward
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
22 Units Available
Wilmore
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,749
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1512 sqft
Luxury units with scenic city views feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour concierge. Tenants have access to pool, media room, coffee bar, clubhouse, and gym. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
22 Units Available
Elizabeth
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
41 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Yorkmount
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
27 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Wendover - Sedgewood
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Third Ward
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,237
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
70 Units Available
North Charlotte
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
33 Units Available
The South End
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Wilmore
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,139
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Brookhill
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
The South End
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,029
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Last updated July 10 at 10:02am
13 Units Available
Biddleville
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1373 sqft
Now leasing savvy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in downtown Charlotte.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Rent Report
Charlotte

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

