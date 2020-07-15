Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
100 Apartments For Rent Near JCSU
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
56 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
47 Units Available
Third Ward
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Elizabeth
Museum Tower
525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1426 sqft
Luxury apartments feature modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Community has 24-hour concierge service, outdoor fireplace and grill, and business hub. Prime uptown location.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
69 Units Available
Second Ward
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
25 Units Available
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,019
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
32 Units Available
The South End
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
47 Units Available
Ashley Park
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
Uptown District
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,300
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1247 sqft
Great uptown location close to the Mint Museum, shops and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, club room and gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
63 Units Available
Second Ward
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,330
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
First Ward
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1162 sqft
Prime uptown Charlotte location inside the Loop with access to all of the shopping and dining in the First Ward. Apartments feature hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and open layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
61 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
34 Units Available
Third Ward
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,084
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
19 Units Available
The South End
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
16 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
$
21 Units Available
Third Ward
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,213
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
33 Units Available
The South End
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,265
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
20 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,120
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1193 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Westerly Hills
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
28 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
29 Units Available
The South End
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:33 AM
13 Units Available
Biddleville
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1373 sqft
Now leasing savvy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
9 Units Available
Wesley Heights
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1109 sqft
Upscale apartment complex in Wesley Heights -- a leafy community just off I-77. Units come with open floor plan and private balconies with sweeping views of downtown Charlotte. Clubroom with shuffleboard and controlled access.