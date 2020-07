Inspire SouthPark Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym playground pool sauna yoga cats allowed parking bike storage bocce court business center courtyard e-payments game room hot tub key fob access package receiving putting green

Feel right at home at Inspire Southpark. Experience modern, luxury living in homes that have been thoughtfully curated and designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Located in Charlotte's desirable Southpark neighborhood, you'll have access to countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options. You'll also love our luxury amenities, including 24-hour concierge, junior Olympic saltwater swimming pool, two-story fitness club, spin and yoga studios, demonstration kitchen, dog park, outdoor lounge, and much more. Visit us today and experience all that Inspire apartment homes have to offer!