Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

208 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC

Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.

10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1125 Township parkway
1125 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools.

2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2372 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

13546 Kintyre Court
13546 Kintyre Court, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
Fantastic move-in ready home in a great location. Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious rooms. Master with vaulted ceiling and dual vanities. Awesome sun-room with skylights makes a great bonus space. Fenced yard.

423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.

2925 Senna Drive
2925 Senna Drive, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2000 sqft
1000 sqft approx move in ready and in a office/retail location in a park like setting.
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$767
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.

3234 Summerfield Ridge Lane
3234 Summerfield Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Summerfield - Lovely two story townhome in Matthews. All appliances, vaulted ceilings and easy commute. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4402859)

531 Silversmith Ln
531 Silversmith Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1556 sqft
Adorable Ranch! - This adorable ranch has traditional floor plan but open feel. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room and den. Laminate floors throughout home with carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard with beautiful mature landscaping that is easy to maintain.

2308 Howerton Court
2308 Howerton Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
3050 sqft
2308 Howerton Court Available 06/26/20 Executive Hembstead Home with 5 Bedrooms Near Arboretum - Incredible value for Hembstead neighborhood.

Median Rent in Matthews

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Matthews is $1,212, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,414.
Studio
$1,095
1 Bed
$1,212
2 Beds
$1,414
3+ Beds
$1,907
City GuideMatthews"So I'm gone, yes I'm gone /gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong /Yes I'm gone, yes I'm gone / gone to Carolina, where I know I have a home." (-- Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina").
Searching for an Apartment
Searching for your new rental home or apartment in Matthews should be a mostly straightforward process. Plan to spend a week or two getting to know the area and combing for a pad. Most rental options will be newer apartment complexes with larger rental homes located on the outskirts of town. You can expect to spend a decent amount on monthly rent--about average--however, this price could be much higher if you decide you just can't live without that car washing station and frozen yogurt bar at the tricked-out new mammoth apartment complex you fell in love with last week.

Make the apartment search process as smooth as possible by preparing proof of your income, and be ready to slap down the security deposit (which could be as high as a full month's rent). Don't get your heart set on finding an all-utilities included apartment, because they're not plentiful around these parts. Instead, go ahead and figure a few hundred dollars a month into your budget for utilities.

Meet your Neighborhoods
Even a small suburb like Matthews has distinct neighborhoods, and some are more popular with renters than others. Read on for descriptions of the best spots for apartment dwellers.

Hoods: No, no, it's not "the hood." It's just called Hoods, just north of the I-485, otherwise known as the beltway. So you'll have to blame something besides traffic on why you're late for work. Tons of apartment complexes can be found here, and once people unpack their boxes, they're not too quick to want to move again. You can find a rental, but don't expect to stumble on some huge move-in special. You're more likely to find yourself on an apartment waiting list.

Downtown Historic District: Want tons of character and charm in your abode? Want to walk past buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places? Want to have to search high and low for an available rental? Well, you've found the answer to all your needs!

McAlpine Creek area: This is the closest spot to Charlotte, so it remains a popular location for commuters. Unlike every other spot in Matthews, renters outnumber homeowners here. Small apartment buildings, condos, rental homes, and huge sprawling apartment complexes can all be found here. So can grocery stores, banks, parks, and pretty much anything else you could possibly need.

Matthews City Life
Matthews has parks, walking trails, shopping centers--anything you'd want for on a daily basis. When you want a little excitement in your life, take Independence Blvd into Charlotte. Watch the NFL Panthers play, take in a play or symphony concert, or visit one of the many museums in one of North Carolina's largest metro areas. Sounds neat, huh? And when the evening's over, you can drive the short distance back to your community. It's the best of both worlds!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Matthews?
In Matthews, the median rent is $1,095 for a studio, $1,212 for a 1-bedroom, $1,414 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,907 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Matthews, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Matthews?
Some of the colleges located in the Matthews area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Matthews?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Matthews from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

