208 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC📍
Searching for your new rental home or apartment in Matthews should be a mostly straightforward process. Plan to spend a week or two getting to know the area and combing for a pad. Most rental options will be newer apartment complexes with larger rental homes located on the outskirts of town. You can expect to spend a decent amount on monthly rent--about average--however, this price could be much higher if you decide you just can't live without that car washing station and frozen yogurt bar at the tricked-out new mammoth apartment complex you fell in love with last week.
Make the apartment search process as smooth as possible by preparing proof of your income, and be ready to slap down the security deposit (which could be as high as a full month's rent). Don't get your heart set on finding an all-utilities included apartment, because they're not plentiful around these parts. Instead, go ahead and figure a few hundred dollars a month into your budget for utilities.
Even a small suburb like Matthews has distinct neighborhoods, and some are more popular with renters than others. Read on for descriptions of the best spots for apartment dwellers.
Hoods: No, no, it's not "the hood." It's just called Hoods, just north of the I-485, otherwise known as the beltway. So you'll have to blame something besides traffic on why you're late for work. Tons of apartment complexes can be found here, and once people unpack their boxes, they're not too quick to want to move again. You can find a rental, but don't expect to stumble on some huge move-in special. You're more likely to find yourself on an apartment waiting list.
Downtown Historic District: Want tons of character and charm in your abode? Want to walk past buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places? Want to have to search high and low for an available rental? Well, you've found the answer to all your needs!
McAlpine Creek area: This is the closest spot to Charlotte, so it remains a popular location for commuters. Unlike every other spot in Matthews, renters outnumber homeowners here. Small apartment buildings, condos, rental homes, and huge sprawling apartment complexes can all be found here. So can grocery stores, banks, parks, and pretty much anything else you could possibly need.
Matthews has parks, walking trails, shopping centers--anything you'd want for on a daily basis. When you want a little excitement in your life, take Independence Blvd into Charlotte. Watch the NFL Panthers play, take in a play or symphony concert, or visit one of the many museums in one of North Carolina's largest metro areas. Sounds neat, huh? And when the evening's over, you can drive the short distance back to your community. It's the best of both worlds!