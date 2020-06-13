208 Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC

Searching for your new rental home or apartment in Matthews should be a mostly straightforward process. Plan to spend a week or two getting to know the area and combing for a pad. Most rental options will be newer apartment complexes with larger rental homes located on the outskirts of town. You can expect to spend a decent amount on monthly rent--about average--however, this price could be much higher if you decide you just can't live without that car washing station and frozen yogurt bar at the tricked-out new mammoth apartment complex you fell in love with last week.

Make the apartment search process as smooth as possible by preparing proof of your income, and be ready to slap down the security deposit (which could be as high as a full month's rent). Don't get your heart set on finding an all-utilities included apartment, because they're not plentiful around these parts. Instead, go ahead and figure a few hundred dollars a month into your budget for utilities.