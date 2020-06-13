Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

127 Cheap Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
College Downs
7 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Harris - Houston
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pineville
18 Units Available
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$901
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
West Sugar Creek
17 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1289 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Starmount Forest
10 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sardis Woods
18 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountainbrook
13 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oak Forest
11 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$758
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Touchstone Village
23 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prosperity Church Road
33 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foxcroft
44 Units Available
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,050
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1198 sqft
Close to Symphony Park. Landscaped apartment community with on-site restaurants and shops. Property offers an urban vegetable garden and walking trails. Multiple fitness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Farm Pond
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City North
12 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$942
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Sterling
19 Units Available
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
13 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
18 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hidden Valley
20 Units Available
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City North
24 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harris - Houston
7 Units Available
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Brown Road
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
Farm Pond
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
University City South
1 Unit Available
9810 Campus Walk Lane
9810 Campus Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo for rent in the university area. Each bedroom features a private bath - perfect for roommates! Large living room with ceiling fan and access to the patio area with extra outdoor storage closet.

June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharlotte 3 BedroomsCharlotte Accessible ApartmentsCharlotte Apartments under $800Charlotte Apartments under $900
    Charlotte Apartments with BalconyCharlotte Apartments with GarageCharlotte Apartments with GymCharlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharlotte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharlotte Apartments with ParkingCharlotte Apartments with Pool
    Charlotte Apartments with Washer-DryerCharlotte Cheap PlacesCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Furnished ApartmentsCharlotte Luxury PlacesCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
    Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
    University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
    Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
    University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
    Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte