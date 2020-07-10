394 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with washer-dryer

Apartment List
20 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
$
30 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
20 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Collingwood
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$904
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
17 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
38 Units Available
Plaza Midwood
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
15 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
37 Units Available
Elizabeth
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
10 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1391 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
21 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
236 Units Available
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1398 sqft
Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives.
55 Units Available
Second Ward
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,352
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
122 Units Available
Commonwealth
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
10 Units Available
Brown Road
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
8 Units Available
Plaza Midwood
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1086 sqft
This luxury community is in the heart of it all. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site rooftop access, resident culture brewery, fitness center and cycling classes.
26 Units Available
Beverly Woods
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
17 Units Available
Wedgewood
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
21 Units Available
North Charlotte
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
19 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
16 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
136 Units Available
Fourth Ward
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
26 Units Available
Touchstone Village
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
25 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

