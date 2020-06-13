/
lake wylie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM
168 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC📍
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
1058 Pepperwood Place
1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1938 sqft
Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water.
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
622 Springhouse Place
622 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2240 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
1 Unit Available
1111 Ross Brook Trace
1111 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3291 sqft
1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
East Tega Cay
16 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Wylie rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Wylie area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Wylie from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
