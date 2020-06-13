Apartment List
/
NC
/
stallings
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC

📍

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Stallings Road
1216 Stallings Road, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Single Fam Full Brick Ranch on nice corner lot. Home features 3 bdrm, 2 full bath. Many recent updates. $1395 monthly, minimum 1 year lease. Dog considered. Tenant responsible for utilities & yard. Good Credit required.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3262 Mannington Drive
3262 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1385 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the "Willomere" Community! - Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, pristine Townhome! Lots of natural light, and wood laminate throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2828 sqft
Great location, near shopping, dining and YMCA. Desirable Matthews Neighborhood. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Gas log fireplace in Family Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
3805 Monticello Street
3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2303 sqft
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.

1 of 28

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Providence Country Club
72 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
City GuideStallings
The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.

Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy.

Moving to Stallings

Stallings is a quaint little town that offers home rentals and rental apartments that are bound to fit your small-town, country living stereotype. Using an apartments locator is an option but it isn't really necessary, as the town of Stallings has only about 3.5 square miles of land, which is small enough for Olympic medalist and Jamaican runner Usain Bolt to sprint across before you finish reading this sentencewell, not really but you get the drift.

A little poking around and you should be able to uncover duplexes for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartments for rent just about any kind of rental property that exists today without too much effort. According to the Union County Association of Realtors, it typically takes anywhere from a few days to a few months to find an apartment in Stallings, which traditionally has a low vacancy rate. So it's a good idea to start the search for your new home as early as you can.

Most rental units in Stallings are found in apartment communities that require, at the very least, a credit check, details of your rental history going back several years, proof of employment, and references from previous landlords. Some may even require a background check and additional personal references. Just remember to bring official government identification driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport or a military ID card your social security number, and phone numbers for references when applying for a new apartment in Stallings.

Living in Stallings

Community

Stallings is located in both Union and Mecklenberg Counties, which have a combined population of about 1.1 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, so even though it is a small town the neighboring cities and populations don't make it feel like it's cut off from the rest of the world. And of course, Charlotte and all of its modern, big city amenities, is just a 30-minute drive up the road on US-74. Closer to home, there are plenty of pastimes for residents to pursue in the Stallings area, such as fishing, boating, swimming and golf, to name a few.

Life in Stallings (population 14,000) is quiet, to say the least. Residents here, who are about 34 years old on average, according to the city's website, like to gather for events that include the Stallings Easter Egg Hunt each April at the Stallings Elementary School ball fields,

Food

If diner-style grub is more your forte try Phat Daddy's Cafe just up the road from Rock Store BBQ. Phat Daddy's serves good ol' home cookin', and if you don't know what that is you obviously ain't from around these here parts. Gorge yourself on pork chops slathered in gravy, cheeseburgers the size of your head, and the best home-style mac-n-cheese you've ever eaten. Take your time, and then come back for seconds later in the week.

Recreation

The town supports Earth and Arbor Day celebrations at Stallings Municipal Park. Stallings also has Shred Days, when residents dispose of unwanted cardboard boxes and cartons; the town's attempt to educate its residents about recycling. There are also Movie Nights on weekends in May from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stallings Municipal Park.

Golf is a major recreational pursuit in Stallings, with more than a dozen golf courses just a short drive from the center of town. For instance, the par three Pebble Creek Golf Course, just south of Stallings, is a few minutes away on Independence Blvd. Over in the neighborhooMatthews, The Divide Golf Club is an 18-hole championship course that's open to the public. And The Raintree Country Club in the community of Raintree is only about a 15-minute drive to the west.

Stallings is not a town known for its nightlife, to say the least, unless you call people watching at the local grocery store your idea of whooping it up on a Friday night. Stallings is, however, located at the center of BBQ and home-style cooking heaven. For starters hit up Rock Store BBQ, a favorite of Stallings residents who come here not only for the pulled pork sandwiches, but also for the freshly-made corn bread and the banana pudding (what North Carolinian in his or her right mind wouldn't eat banana pudding for desert after feasting on a succulent BBQ pig for supper)?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stallings?
The average rent price for Stallings rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stallings?
Some of the colleges located in the Stallings area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stallings?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stallings from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places