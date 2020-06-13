115 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC

Living in Stallings

Community

Stallings is located in both Union and Mecklenberg Counties, which have a combined population of about 1.1 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, so even though it is a small town the neighboring cities and populations don't make it feel like it's cut off from the rest of the world. And of course, Charlotte and all of its modern, big city amenities, is just a 30-minute drive up the road on US-74. Closer to home, there are plenty of pastimes for residents to pursue in the Stallings area, such as fishing, boating, swimming and golf, to name a few.

Life in Stallings (population 14,000) is quiet, to say the least. Residents here, who are about 34 years old on average, according to the city's website, like to gather for events that include the Stallings Easter Egg Hunt each April at the Stallings Elementary School ball fields,

Food

If diner-style grub is more your forte try Phat Daddy's Cafe just up the road from Rock Store BBQ. Phat Daddy's serves good ol' home cookin', and if you don't know what that is you obviously ain't from around these here parts. Gorge yourself on pork chops slathered in gravy, cheeseburgers the size of your head, and the best home-style mac-n-cheese you've ever eaten. Take your time, and then come back for seconds later in the week.

Recreation

The town supports Earth and Arbor Day celebrations at Stallings Municipal Park. Stallings also has Shred Days, when residents dispose of unwanted cardboard boxes and cartons; the town's attempt to educate its residents about recycling. There are also Movie Nights on weekends in May from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stallings Municipal Park.

Golf is a major recreational pursuit in Stallings, with more than a dozen golf courses just a short drive from the center of town. For instance, the par three Pebble Creek Golf Course, just south of Stallings, is a few minutes away on Independence Blvd. Over in the neighborhooMatthews, The Divide Golf Club is an 18-hole championship course that's open to the public. And The Raintree Country Club in the community of Raintree is only about a 15-minute drive to the west.

Stallings is not a town known for its nightlife, to say the least, unless you call people watching at the local grocery store your idea of whooping it up on a Friday night. Stallings is, however, located at the center of BBQ and home-style cooking heaven. For starters hit up Rock Store BBQ, a favorite of Stallings residents who come here not only for the pulled pork sandwiches, but also for the freshly-made corn bread and the banana pudding (what North Carolinian in his or her right mind wouldn't eat banana pudding for desert after feasting on a succulent BBQ pig for supper)?