115 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC

Moving to Stallings

Stallings is a quaint little town that offers home rentals and rental apartments that are bound to fit your small-town, country living stereotype. Using an apartments locator is an option but it isn't really necessary, as the town of Stallings has only about 3.5 square miles of land, which is small enough for Olympic medalist and Jamaican runner Usain Bolt to sprint across before you finish reading this sentencewell, not really but you get the drift.

A little poking around and you should be able to uncover duplexes for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartments for rent just about any kind of rental property that exists today without too much effort. According to the Union County Association of Realtors, it typically takes anywhere from a few days to a few months to find an apartment in Stallings, which traditionally has a low vacancy rate. So it's a good idea to start the search for your new home as early as you can.

Most rental units in Stallings are found in apartment communities that require, at the very least, a credit check, details of your rental history going back several years, proof of employment, and references from previous landlords. Some may even require a background check and additional personal references. Just remember to bring official government identification driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport or a military ID card your social security number, and phone numbers for references when applying for a new apartment in Stallings.