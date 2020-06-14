345 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Charlotte renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fourth Ward
27 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Charlotte
20 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,053
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
The South End
30 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
College Downs
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Brookhill
25 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,332
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Olde Whitehall
27 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Mineral Springs
30 Units Available
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1454 sqft
Stylishly appointed interiors in this unit include fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathtub, and hardwood floors. Extensive amenities include refreshing pool, sports courts and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Elizabeth
17 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1171 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Starmount Forest
6 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Optimist Park
30 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,045
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Second Ward
56 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,062
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified

1 of 124

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Commonwealth
123 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,224
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Wilmore
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,129
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1042 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Brookhill
19 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,219
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1139 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
The South End
21 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,029
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Provincetowne
29 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Myers Park
43 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Third Ward
56 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,116
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Charlotte, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Charlotte renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

