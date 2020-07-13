408 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Newell
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
90 Units Available
Sedgefield
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
The South End
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
134 Units Available
Fourth Ward
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
64 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Madison Park
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
67 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Eagle Lake
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Westerly Hills
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
The South End
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

