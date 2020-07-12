/
/
/
east forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
299 Apartments for rent in East Forest, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
39 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1040 sqft
Near Hwy 74 for access to Downtown Charlotte. Luxury detailing in these studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with designer lights, plank flooring, in-unit W/D, extra storage. Community garden, media room, elevator, guest parking, concierge.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, package receiving service, pool and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 Eaglewood Avenue
923 Eaglewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1352 sqft
3 Bedroom, All Brick, In Parkview East! Available Today! - Stunning brick ranch sits on quiet hill in serene neighborhood. This home is located in between Monroe and Independence so convenience to stores, highway, restaurants and more is great.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2226 Knickerbocker Drive
2226 Knickerbocker Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled, fully furnished private and spacious studio Guest Apartment in Private Residence. Stylish and tasteful decor. Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. 7-10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Tons of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of East Forest
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7213 Guyandotte Place
7213 Guyandotte Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1072 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 N. Sharon Amity Road
1829 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
1829 N. Sharon Amity Rd - Charming 2BR Bungalow in Oakhurst! Hardwood floors, archetectural details throughout! Updated 1 BT. Cozy kitchen with Refrig, Range/Oven. Washer & Dryer included. Private, fenced backyard is no-maintenance.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5019 Coronado Dr
5019 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1661 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Available Now! - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. The home offers living room, kitchen, formal dining room, den, 2 bedrooms, 1 master bedroom, hall bath and large laundry room with shelves.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Oakhurst-Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Craftsman-style Bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7303 Aragorn Lane
7303 Aragorn Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1544 sqft
Lovely Craftsman inspired home. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring through out the first level. Enter into the large open family and dining area. Perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5626 Amity Springs Drive
5626 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9515 Cedarknoll
9515 Cedarknoll Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Bellows Lane
709 Bellows Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1508 sqft
709 Bellows Lane Available 08/06/20 Don't miss out on this beautiful home! - This lovely home boasts gorgeous hardwood pine floors, quartz counter tops and an oversized deck.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4335 Hathaway St
4335 Hathaway Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Woodhill Ln.
1520 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCStallings, NCWeddington, NCHarrisburg, NCPineville, NCMonroe, NCWaxhaw, NC