Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking online portal

Located in the prime location of Plaza Midwood, The Edison offers a unique concept in urban living where energy breathes and inspiration flourishes. The Edison provides unique studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring luxury plank flooring throughout, chefs inspired kitchen and stunning views of Uptown Charlotte. The Edison provides you with all of the modern features you deserve without sacrificing on location. When you live at The Edison, you will appreciate the advantage of Charlotte's most beloved restaurants and shops in a thriving community of entertainment, culture, art, and style. If you're looking for a place that has a hip, urban home in a walkable neighborhood look no further than The Edison.