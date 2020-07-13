All apartments in Charlotte
The Edison

1800 Commonwealth Ave · (704) 870-0691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN BY 7/31 TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!
Location

1800 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
online portal
Located in the prime location of Plaza Midwood, The Edison offers a unique concept in urban living where energy breathes and inspiration flourishes. The Edison provides unique studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, featuring luxury plank flooring throughout, chefs inspired kitchen and stunning views of Uptown Charlotte. The Edison provides you with all of the modern features you deserve without sacrificing on location. When you live at The Edison, you will appreciate the advantage of Charlotte's most beloved restaurants and shops in a thriving community of entertainment, culture, art, and style. If you're looking for a place that has a hip, urban home in a walkable neighborhood look no further than The Edison.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office regarding our parking policy. Ass. covered parking $10.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison have any available units?
The Edison has 5 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edison have?
Some of The Edison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN BY 7/31 TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!
Is The Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison is pet friendly.
Does The Edison offer parking?
Yes, The Edison offers parking.
Does The Edison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison have a pool?
No, The Edison does not have a pool.
Does The Edison have accessible units?
No, The Edison does not have accessible units.
Does The Edison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edison has units with dishwashers.
