Apartment List
/
NC
/
huntersville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

194 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1420 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
25 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1442 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13840 Winmau Lane
13840 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Vermillion - 2-story brick, 2-bedroom townhome with flexible living space on entrance level. Great kitchen features and conveniently located near I-77 and Huntersville amenities. (RLNE3992985)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6607 Park Meadows Place
6607 Park Meadows Place, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1546 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,546 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2663 sqft
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Huntersville
1 Unit Available
12585 Bryton Ridge
12585 Bryton Ridge Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1864 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom 2.5BTH Townhome Huntersville - BRAND NEW low-maintenance 3BD/2.5BTH END-UNIT townhome located in the highly desirable Huntersville area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13604 Toka Ct
13604 Toka Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1645 sqft
TRULY A UNIQUE FIND! TRADITIONAL STYLE HOME SITUATED ON A NATURALLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT. 8 INCH KNOTTY PINE FLOORS, EXPOSED WOOD BEAMS IN KITCHEN. RELAXING 2 TIER DECK - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/HIS & HER CLOSETS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Hampton Ridge
1 Unit Available
10224 Willingham Road
10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2470 sqft
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,295
1100 sqft
Great location commercial space near exit 23 on I 77. This space has hardwood floors and is versatile to be retail space, office space, or service space. All utilities are the tenant responsibility. To view, please contact us to set a showing up.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Monteith Park
1 Unit Available
13530 Copley Square Drive
13530 Copley Square Drive, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1258 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome located across the street from the neighborhood park with fountain! Enjoy the community pool just a short walk to the end of the street. First floor open floorplan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Skybrook
1 Unit Available
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2310 sqft
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greenfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 Hillcrest Drive
311 Hillcrest Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1248 sqft
Finally! A single level home with NO INTERNAL STAIRS! Extensively renovated and looks like a model home. Quiet, Peaceful neighborhood, walk to Huntersville Elementary School. Huge, Private Fenced rear yard w/ storage building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9676 Mendenhall View Drive
9676 Mendenhall View Drive, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1180 sqft
Vacant, move-in condition, available immediatley. Laminate floor and carpet were replaced 1 year ago. Three bedroom, 2 and a half baths. Rerigerator, waser and dryer included. Large detached storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great end unit townhome in Huntersville. Awesome location-Freeway access, restaurants, grocery and hospital.  This home will be fully painted and all new floors installed before occupancy.  Not available to move in until July 15th.

Median Rent in Huntersville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Huntersville is $1,185, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,383.
Studio
$1,071
1 Bed
$1,185
2 Beds
$1,383
3+ Beds
$1,864
City GuideHuntersville
"Now it's not a meaningless question / To ask if they've been and gone / I remember a talk about North / Carolina and a strange, strange pond / You see the sides were like glass / In the thick of a forest without a road / And if any man's ever made that land / Then I think it would've showed" - Fleetwood Mac

Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.

Having trouble with Craigslist Huntersville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving on Up

The search for apartments in Huntersville couldn't happen in a nicer town. Scads of new developments pepper the most popular areas of town, as builders plan for more commuters to make their way to the literally greener pastures of the city. Stable vacancy rates, a variety of price points and a buyer's choice of amenities might make you feel like you shot for the moon and landed among the tastefully furnished stars. Keep your feet on the ground, and pack your credentials. Check your credit score before applying, and stow away some cushion for the security deposit, which may be needed in addition to first and last month's rent. Stow some more if you're eyeballing any of the luxury apartments for rent that tend to hug the retail parks. You may want to buy stock in Starbucks before move-in day.

Some other notes before you pack the car: seasons exist in full here, so plan for humid, hot summers and chilly, brisk winters. Have a hobby, whether it's Medieval weaponry (you're gonna love the Carolina Renaissance Festival), urban archery or NASCAR. People around these parts are passionate about their time off. Also, learn to smile and wave; everyone is really friendly.

Live Like Mr. Rogers

While there are distinct HOAs and smaller planned communities (subdivisions), there aren't any legit neighborhoods that people choose based on their personality type or lifestyle. Of course, like any town, there are areas that are more or less affordable. They may seem generally homogenous otherwise, but price is always important.

Town Center: With brand spanking new homes that are mostly owner-occupied and fit to burst with amenities, this area is the hustling bustling center of all Huntersville. Unlike many city centers, it's a pricey area, but some townhomes are available. If you're hunting for a two-bedroom apartment, though, you may have to fight for it.

South Huntersville: Here's the winner for apartments for rent. With lots of smaller house rentals and even one-bedroom options, the lower section of H-Ville also offers a more accommodating (read: downright delirious to see you) vacancy rates. Use these to your advantage to find a sweet spot for little money mere minutes from everything.

North Central Huntersville: This is the slice a la mode in the heaven pie that is Huntersville. Yes, this is the section where people flock to find wrap-around porches and palatial estates. It's not wildly out of reach compared to many areas, so definitely poke your head around for a deal before calling it a loss. Your dream rental may be waiting.

Community Lifestyle

Friends, neighbors and family are all one and the same to some degree in Huntersville, where folks naturally volunteer to lend a hand to improve the happiness and wellbeing of everyone in town. Known colloquially as North Meck, which includes nearby towns Cornelius and Davidson, the Huntersville area is bursting with parklands, recreational centers and specialty public classes, encouraging everyone to pursue happiness and upward mobility. Home prices and rental apartment rates run higher here than the rest of the state.

The only thing missing from Huntersville's idyllic home on the range feel is the playing antelope, but the helpful community volunteers have it listed on the agenda. If a touch of country and a taste of city life are on your bucket list, you're home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Huntersville?
In Huntersville, the median rent is $1,071 for a studio, $1,185 for a 1-bedroom, $1,383 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,864 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Huntersville, check out our monthly Huntersville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Huntersville?
Some of the colleges located in the Huntersville area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Huntersville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntersville from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Gastonia.

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments