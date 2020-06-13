194 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC📍
Still seeming like an unspoiled nook of America, with its rolling hills, deep blue skies and active farmland, Huntersville is the rare effortless combination of urban and rural. That doesn't mean you'll find electric guitarists busking for tips next to natural waterfalls, but it does mean manmade lakes and open pastures are melding in a unique experience that feels both homey and adventurous. Plus, they've got NASCAR. There's more than just a twinge of country style here, and residents do well by their customs and show courtesy and welcoming attitudes to all. While you may miss the fast pace of city life, it's never far away, and you'll never regret seeing those star-filled skies.
The search for apartments in Huntersville couldn't happen in a nicer town. Scads of new developments pepper the most popular areas of town, as builders plan for more commuters to make their way to the literally greener pastures of the city. Stable vacancy rates, a variety of price points and a buyer's choice of amenities might make you feel like you shot for the moon and landed among the tastefully furnished stars. Keep your feet on the ground, and pack your credentials. Check your credit score before applying, and stow away some cushion for the security deposit, which may be needed in addition to first and last month's rent. Stow some more if you're eyeballing any of the luxury apartments for rent that tend to hug the retail parks. You may want to buy stock in Starbucks before move-in day.
Some other notes before you pack the car: seasons exist in full here, so plan for humid, hot summers and chilly, brisk winters. Have a hobby, whether it's Medieval weaponry (you're gonna love the Carolina Renaissance Festival), urban archery or NASCAR. People around these parts are passionate about their time off. Also, learn to smile and wave; everyone is really friendly.
While there are distinct HOAs and smaller planned communities (subdivisions), there aren't any legit neighborhoods that people choose based on their personality type or lifestyle. Of course, like any town, there are areas that are more or less affordable. They may seem generally homogenous otherwise, but price is always important.
Town Center: With brand spanking new homes that are mostly owner-occupied and fit to burst with amenities, this area is the hustling bustling center of all Huntersville. Unlike many city centers, it's a pricey area, but some townhomes are available. If you're hunting for a two-bedroom apartment, though, you may have to fight for it.
South Huntersville: Here's the winner for apartments for rent. With lots of smaller house rentals and even one-bedroom options, the lower section of H-Ville also offers a more accommodating (read: downright delirious to see you) vacancy rates. Use these to your advantage to find a sweet spot for little money mere minutes from everything.
North Central Huntersville: This is the slice a la mode in the heaven pie that is Huntersville. Yes, this is the section where people flock to find wrap-around porches and palatial estates. It's not wildly out of reach compared to many areas, so definitely poke your head around for a deal before calling it a loss. Your dream rental may be waiting.
Friends, neighbors and family are all one and the same to some degree in Huntersville, where folks naturally volunteer to lend a hand to improve the happiness and wellbeing of everyone in town. Known colloquially as North Meck, which includes nearby towns Cornelius and Davidson, the Huntersville area is bursting with parklands, recreational centers and specialty public classes, encouraging everyone to pursue happiness and upward mobility. Home prices and rental apartment rates run higher here than the rest of the state.
The only thing missing from Huntersville's idyllic home on the range feel is the playing antelope, but the helpful community volunteers have it listed on the agenda. If a touch of country and a taste of city life are on your bucket list, you're home.