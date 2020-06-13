194 Apartments for rent in Huntersville, NC

Moving on Up

The search for apartments in Huntersville couldn't happen in a nicer town. Scads of new developments pepper the most popular areas of town, as builders plan for more commuters to make their way to the literally greener pastures of the city. Stable vacancy rates, a variety of price points and a buyer's choice of amenities might make you feel like you shot for the moon and landed among the tastefully furnished stars. Keep your feet on the ground, and pack your credentials. Check your credit score before applying, and stow away some cushion for the security deposit, which may be needed in addition to first and last month's rent. Stow some more if you're eyeballing any of the luxury apartments for rent that tend to hug the retail parks. You may want to buy stock in Starbucks before move-in day.

Some other notes before you pack the car: seasons exist in full here, so plan for humid, hot summers and chilly, brisk winters. Have a hobby, whether it's Medieval weaponry (you're gonna love the Carolina Renaissance Festival), urban archery or NASCAR. People around these parts are passionate about their time off. Also, learn to smile and wave; everyone is really friendly.