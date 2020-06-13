142 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC📍
Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill.
Rentals in Mint Hill really run the gamut. Want a 2 bedroom apartment? Easy. Searching for a 1 bedroom apartment for rent? No problem. Have your heart set on a finding the perfect 3 bedroom house for rent? You got it. Although, if you decide to rent a house in Mint Hill, you might want to consider buying. Do the math to figure out what's right for you.
The best part about finding a rental in Mint Hill? It's one of the cheapest places to rent in the area. Just imagine, the convenience of living close to Charlotte without the added cost.
Not to mention, the weather here is like the rent fair! Mint Hill provides four seasons for you to enjoy all the area has to offer. Like sandy beaches? Those are within an easy drive. So are the Great Smoky Mountains (there may be a song or two about them). Go see for yourself what all the hype is about. Just watch out for the bears -- they might not be so receptive to visitors.
If there's one great thing about finding a rental property in Mint Hill, it's discovering all the amenities. It's not uncommon to find a rental with a fitness center, pool, air conditioning, and even a playground (check and see if there's an age limit on playing; you might not want to have a run-in with the local police department).
Many rentals are pet friendly, offer washer-dryer hookups and may even include a fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Make sure to get a place with a microwave if cooking isn't really your thing. It will be perfect to heat up all of those leftovers from dining out.
The 'burbs must be boring, you say? Not so. Ever hear of Mint Hill Madness? You will if you live here. Mint Hill Madness celebrates the founding of the town and happens once a year. It's not clear if it celebrates the founding of centuries ago or the more recent incorporation in the 1970s, but who cares? It's a great time filled with food, music, a carnival, crafts, a parade, and fireworks -- not to mention, a dog show. Need more local flavor? Enjoy the annual chili cook-off. The toughest decision will be whether to enter your award-winning recipe or try everyone else's.
If town festivities wear you out, prepare yourself to be pampered; the spa in town that offers a variety of services and a country club to get your swing on. Relaxed and ready to expand your mind? Check out the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which is only about 10 minutes away. Or, adventure-seekers might want to consider the NASCAR Technical Institute, located only 30 minutes away.
Don't think you need to head into Charlotte for a bite to eat, a nightcap, or a cup of coffee. There are plenty of local hot spots right in Mint Hill. And, for true foodies who celebrate local, fresh foods, there's the Mint Hill Farmers Market located in the McEwen Historic Village.
The McEwen Historic Village is worth a visit in itself. There, fall back in time and explore a restored country doctor's office, a one-room schoolhouse, a country store, a hen house, a blacksmith shop and other curious historic buildings representative of Mint Hill's humble beginnings. See how far the town has come in the last couple of centuries.
Look no further than Mint Hill for some unique shopping experiences. Small boutiques, hardware stores, art shops, home decorating stores, and the familiar retail shop or two can all be found in Mint Hill.
Of course, downtown Charlotte is mere minutes away if there's something lacking for you in Mint Hill. But with old-time country music and Ham Radio operators right in town, what else could you need?