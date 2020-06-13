142 Apartments for rent in Mint Hill, NC

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Versage
1 Unit Available
9210 Camberwell Rd
9210 Camberwell Road, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2900 sqft
9210 Camberwell Rd Available 07/01/20 Two Story Home - This home is a 3 Bedrooms, a loft and 2.5 Bathrooms located in the Mint Hill area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cheval
1 Unit Available
9205 Magnolia Lily Way
9205 Magnolia Lily Ave, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1704 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5711 Turkey Oak Drive
5711 Turkey Oak Lane, Mint Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3520 sqft
Gorgeous home on wooded lot. Granite countertops, stainless appls. Fresh paint. Beautiful hardwood floors on main. Master has large sitting area. Bathrooms are lrg w tiled floors, decor upgrades.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Farmwood
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8339 Mission Hills Road
8339 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1763 sqft
Amazing Charlotte Home in Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3800 Broomstraw Court
3800 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
3800 Broomstraw Court Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020- Two Story Home 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths-Fenced Yard - COMING SOON-SHOWINGS START JUNE 22, 2020 Matthews - 2 Story Home with Fenced Yard & Garage on Cul De Sac.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
8706 Wood Sorrel Court
8706 Wood Sorrel Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
7301 Lea Wood Lane
7301 Lea Wood Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8332 Barncliff Road
8332 Barncliff Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
This charming 3BD/2BA ranch home in Fairfield Park is recently updated. Open floor plan with decorative fireplace in living room. New flooring and paint throughout. Laminate wood in all areas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive
2219 Candlelight Woods Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2372 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Marshbrooke
1 Unit Available
3625 melrose cottage Drive #3625
3625 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
Absolutely adorable townhome in the heart of Matthews. Minutes to downtown Matthews, I-485, Independence Blvd. Newly painted throughout , stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the serenity of your surroundings in the stunning backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
12926 Longstraw Road
12926 Longstraw Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths home with additional loft upstairs and office downstairs. Open floor plan. Convenience to I-485 and shopping. Application Qualification: Our properties do not accept Section 8 Vouchers. Pet allowance is conditional.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5706 Bent Creek Cir
5706 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1464 sqft
Updated pictures COMING SOON! Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8733 Mornington Drive
8733 Mornington Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Fabulous updated home with wrap around porch and great floorplan. Wood and tile floors. Huge Living Rm with brick fireplace. Spectacular kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink, and bar area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
9343 Sloan Forest Drive
9343 Sloan Forest Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
2180 sqft
Apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5753 Bent Creek Circle
5753 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1302 sqft
This lovely three bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome offers a spacious floor plan! Features include 9 ft ceilings and a first-floor flex space, ideal for use as a home office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bradfield Farms
1 Unit Available
15115 Albemarle Road
15115 Albemarle Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Great rental opportunity in East Charlotte. Convenient proximity to interstates, schools and hospitals. Home features large living spaces, a master with private bath, oversized 2 car garage and very private wooded rear yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8850 Wandering Creek Way
8850 Wandering Creek Way, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1227 sqft
This partial brick, end-unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you! The living room features high ceilings, an electric fireplace, and a flat screen TV niche above.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Marlwood
1 Unit Available
8435 Mission Hills Road
8435 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1384 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,384 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Eastland - Wilora Lake
14 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
City GuideMint Hill
Settled in 1750, Mint Hill wasn't incorporated as a town until 1971. Yes, you read that right -- two centuries later. Maybe things really do move slower in the South.

Welcome to Mint Hill, NC, which can only be described as a bygone era colliding with the 'burbs of Charlotte. Mint Hill is a suburb of Charlotte, which just happens to be the largest city in the entire state of North Carolina. In other words, you will never be too far from the action if you choose to live here. Seriously, 13 miles or so and you're right in downtown Charlotte. You're also only 10 minutes via the main thoroughfare of I-485 from Mint Hill to the Amtrak station, should you ever need to get out of town. Not that you would even need to leave this place to find unique neighborhoods, places to earn a living, or amazing retail shops and restaurants to spend all your hard-earned money in. With just under 25,000 residents, you'll enjoy a nice mix of small-town pleasantries and city conveniences. So pack up your stuff and get ready for a fresh start in Mint Hill.

Rental Climate in Mint Hill

Rentals in Mint Hill really run the gamut. Want a 2 bedroom apartment? Easy. Searching for a 1 bedroom apartment for rent? No problem. Have your heart set on a finding the perfect 3 bedroom house for rent? You got it. Although, if you decide to rent a house in Mint Hill, you might want to consider buying. Do the math to figure out what's right for you.

The best part about finding a rental in Mint Hill? It's one of the cheapest places to rent in the area. Just imagine, the convenience of living close to Charlotte without the added cost.

Not to mention, the weather here is like the rent fair! Mint Hill provides four seasons for you to enjoy all the area has to offer. Like sandy beaches? Those are within an easy drive. So are the Great Smoky Mountains (there may be a song or two about them). Go see for yourself what all the hype is about. Just watch out for the bears -- they might not be so receptive to visitors.

If there's one great thing about finding a rental property in Mint Hill, it's discovering all the amenities. It's not uncommon to find a rental with a fitness center, pool, air conditioning, and even a playground (check and see if there's an age limit on playing; you might not want to have a run-in with the local police department).

Many rentals are pet friendly, offer washer-dryer hookups and may even include a fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Make sure to get a place with a microwave if cooking isn't really your thing. It will be perfect to heat up all of those leftovers from dining out.

Living in Mint Hill

The 'burbs must be boring, you say? Not so. Ever hear of Mint Hill Madness? You will if you live here. Mint Hill Madness celebrates the founding of the town and happens once a year. It's not clear if it celebrates the founding of centuries ago or the more recent incorporation in the 1970s, but who cares? It's a great time filled with food, music, a carnival, crafts, a parade, and fireworks -- not to mention, a dog show. Need more local flavor? Enjoy the annual chili cook-off. The toughest decision will be whether to enter your award-winning recipe or try everyone else's.

If town festivities wear you out, prepare yourself to be pampered; the spa in town that offers a variety of services and a country club to get your swing on. Relaxed and ready to expand your mind? Check out the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which is only about 10 minutes away. Or, adventure-seekers might want to consider the NASCAR Technical Institute, located only 30 minutes away.

Don't think you need to head into Charlotte for a bite to eat, a nightcap, or a cup of coffee. There are plenty of local hot spots right in Mint Hill. And, for true foodies who celebrate local, fresh foods, there's the Mint Hill Farmers Market located in the McEwen Historic Village.

The McEwen Historic Village is worth a visit in itself. There, fall back in time and explore a restored country doctor's office, a one-room schoolhouse, a country store, a hen house, a blacksmith shop and other curious historic buildings representative of Mint Hill's humble beginnings. See how far the town has come in the last couple of centuries.

Look no further than Mint Hill for some unique shopping experiences. Small boutiques, hardware stores, art shops, home decorating stores, and the familiar retail shop or two can all be found in Mint Hill.

Of course, downtown Charlotte is mere minutes away if there's something lacking for you in Mint Hill. But with old-time country music and Ham Radio operators right in town, what else could you need?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mint Hill?
The average rent price for Mint Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mint Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Mint Hill area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mint Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mint Hill from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

