462 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Finding an apartment in Charlotte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westerly Hills
19 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Collingwood
15 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The South End
12 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Plaza Midwood
34 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Barclay Downs
29 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sedgefield
29 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Elizabeth
44 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Collingwood
7 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$962
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$886
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The South End
22 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Madison Park
14 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,214
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wessex Square
19 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bradfield Farms
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olde Whitehall
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beverly Woods
25 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
North Charlotte
62 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,053
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Madison Park
27 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,064
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,221
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Wilmore
27 Units Available
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,801
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1512 sqft
Luxury units with scenic city views feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour concierge. Tenants have access to pool, media room, coffee bar, clubhouse, and gym. Pet-friendly with dog park.
City Guide for Charlotte, NC

"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").

Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Charlotte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Charlotte, NC

Finding an apartment in Charlotte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

