267 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC📍
Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville.
If you are looking for Pineville duplexes for rent or an apartment complex in town, you won't be disappointed by the selection of real estate in and around the region. Rental housing is diverse in the area, made up of both traditional family dwellings that are fairly new (built from around 1990 to 2000) as well as two-bedroom apartments with all the amenities. Generally, apartment homes consist of anywhere from around 800 square feet to 1,200 square feet of living space. Newer housing offers residents well-fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances as well as neutrally decorated living and dining spaces.
All bills paid apartments and other kinds of rentals offer plenty of closet room for anyone who has more clothes than household furnishings. Houses available for rent feature two stories, three or four bedrooms, and around three baths on average. Many of the homes also come with finished basements. This is good to know if the wind decides to pick up a bit and stop by as a tornado at some future date. The square footage in a good many of Pineville's rental houses will accommodate most people, as homes with multiple bedrooms and baths usually span over 2,000 square feet. So, whether your household consists of a family of six or just one or two people, you will find that Pineville homes will keep you from clashing elbows with family members and friends.
Because of its relatively small size and small population, Pineville doesn't boast any truly distinct neighborhoods.
Local attractions in Pineville include historic sites as well as plenty of shopping and dining. For example, locals can visit the James K. Polk historic site in their leisure hours or enjoy shopping at the nearby Carolina Mall. The premier shopping complex is home to such well-known retailers as JC Penney, Dillard's and Macy's. You'll like visiting the many elite boutiques shops and stores, where you can buy that special accessory item for impressing co-workers and friends.
Hungry residents will find plenty in the way of delicious dining, too. If you're craving Mexican cuisine, drive on over to Pineville's Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant. Beef lovers like the carne asada (flame-broiled steak), as well as the Chile Colorado, which combines beef with a sauce made with red chiles. Pineville is also home to the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), a great place to breakfast any time of the day or night.
Wherever you decide to locate in the town, you won't be far from shopping, dining or even an auto mall. It's always good to have a car to explore a town this big, as well as its surrounding areas.