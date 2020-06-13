267 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12120 Stratfield Place Way
12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Pineville Elem.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12832 Flagstone Drive
12832 Flagstone Drive, Pineville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1200 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Seven Eagles
11 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
9420 China Grove Church Road
9420 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two Bedroom house in South Charlotte! - Cute two bedroom, one bath house in South Charlotte. House has central a/c, gas heat, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, and lawn care is included in rent. (RLNE5756212)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining areas. New carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seven Eagles
1 Unit Available
3106 Fieldpointe Lane
3106 Fieldpointe Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1487 sqft
3106 Fieldpointe Lane-CB - ***SHOWINGS ONLY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bathroom home stands off Park Road with a spacious 1,487 square feet! You do not want to miss this!! The comfortable living room has a brick fireplace adjacent to the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Sterling
1 Unit Available
13132 Canterbury Castle Drive
13132 Canterbury Castle Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
Tenant occupied, showings & applications encouraged. Beautiful ranch home with an open floor plan. Covered patio overlooking wooded backyard. Kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
2501 Birnen Drive
2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Ballantyne West
1 Unit Available
14038 Eden Court
14038 Eden Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Hwy 51 - Park Road
1 Unit Available
10943 Park Road
10943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1261 sqft
Hard to find 3 Bedroom! End Unit in Great Location! Beautifully Updated! Fresh Neutral Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring on Main Level, Tile Back-splash in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Enclosed Patio with Storage Room. All Appliances Included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
103 Jeffrey Street
103 Jeffrey St, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
This 3 story, 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with 1 car garage town-home is almost brand new! The main/upper level has a bright an open floor plan with the kitchen,great room and dining area. You'll find all bedrooms on the 3rd story with the laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Hwy 51 - Park Road
1 Unit Available
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1
8513 Pine Thickett Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1182 sqft
Nice town home in great location. Minutes from Carolina Place Mall, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious home is private with a boardwalk and car port. A must see!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.

Median Rent in Pineville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pineville is $1,048, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,222.
Studio
$947
1 Bed
$1,048
2 Beds
$1,222
3+ Beds
$1,648
City GuidePineville
Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville.

Moving to Pineville

If you are looking for Pineville duplexes for rent or an apartment complex in town, you won't be disappointed by the selection of real estate in and around the region. Rental housing is diverse in the area, made up of both traditional family dwellings that are fairly new (built from around 1990 to 2000) as well as two-bedroom apartments with all the amenities. Generally, apartment homes consist of anywhere from around 800 square feet to 1,200 square feet of living space. Newer housing offers residents well-fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances as well as neutrally decorated living and dining spaces.

All bills paid apartments and other kinds of rentals offer plenty of closet room for anyone who has more clothes than household furnishings. Houses available for rent feature two stories, three or four bedrooms, and around three baths on average. Many of the homes also come with finished basements. This is good to know if the wind decides to pick up a bit and stop by as a tornado at some future date. The square footage in a good many of Pineville's rental houses will accommodate most people, as homes with multiple bedrooms and baths usually span over 2,000 square feet. So, whether your household consists of a family of six or just one or two people, you will find that Pineville homes will keep you from clashing elbows with family members and friends.

Because of its relatively small size and small population, Pineville doesn't boast any truly distinct neighborhoods.

Living in Pineville

Local attractions in Pineville include historic sites as well as plenty of shopping and dining. For example, locals can visit the James K. Polk historic site in their leisure hours or enjoy shopping at the nearby Carolina Mall. The premier shopping complex is home to such well-known retailers as JC Penney, Dillard's and Macy's. You'll like visiting the many elite boutiques shops and stores, where you can buy that special accessory item for impressing co-workers and friends.

Hungry residents will find plenty in the way of delicious dining, too. If you're craving Mexican cuisine, drive on over to Pineville's Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant. Beef lovers like the carne asada (flame-broiled steak), as well as the Chile Colorado, which combines beef with a sauce made with red chiles. Pineville is also home to the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), a great place to breakfast any time of the day or night.

Wherever you decide to locate in the town, you won't be far from shopping, dining or even an auto mall. It's always good to have a car to explore a town this big, as well as its surrounding areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pineville?
In Pineville, the median rent is $947 for a studio, $1,048 for a 1-bedroom, $1,222 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,648 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pineville, check out our monthly Pineville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pineville?
Some of the colleges located in the Pineville area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pineville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pineville from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

