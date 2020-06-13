267 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC

Moving to Pineville

If you are looking for Pineville duplexes for rent or an apartment complex in town, you won't be disappointed by the selection of real estate in and around the region. Rental housing is diverse in the area, made up of both traditional family dwellings that are fairly new (built from around 1990 to 2000) as well as two-bedroom apartments with all the amenities. Generally, apartment homes consist of anywhere from around 800 square feet to 1,200 square feet of living space. Newer housing offers residents well-fitted kitchens with stainless steel appliances as well as neutrally decorated living and dining spaces.

All bills paid apartments and other kinds of rentals offer plenty of closet room for anyone who has more clothes than household furnishings. Houses available for rent feature two stories, three or four bedrooms, and around three baths on average. Many of the homes also come with finished basements. This is good to know if the wind decides to pick up a bit and stop by as a tornado at some future date. The square footage in a good many of Pineville's rental houses will accommodate most people, as homes with multiple bedrooms and baths usually span over 2,000 square feet. So, whether your household consists of a family of six or just one or two people, you will find that Pineville homes will keep you from clashing elbows with family members and friends.

Because of its relatively small size and small population, Pineville doesn't boast any truly distinct neighborhoods.