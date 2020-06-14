Apartment List
334 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with garage

Charlotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Brookhill
17 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,114
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1187 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Prosperity Church Road
11 Units Available
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1276 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
$
Elizabeth
44 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1213 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Madison Park
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,214
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
$
Olde Whitehall
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
$
Yorkmount
33 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
$
Mineral Springs
165 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
$
North Charlotte
24 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,436
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
West Sugar Creek
23 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
$
Commonwealth
123 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,224
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
West Sugar Creek
18 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Foxcroft
28 Units Available
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,287
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1205 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
$
Optimist Park
42 Units Available
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1164 sqft
At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture.
Sharon Woods
23 Units Available
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
Fourth Ward
23 Units Available
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1155 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
$
Providence Country Club
27 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
City Guide for Charlotte, NC

"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").

Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Charlotte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

