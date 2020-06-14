334 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with garage
"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").
Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.
Charlotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.