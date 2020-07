Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage internet access new construction package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly concierge dog grooming area dog park golf room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

The Links Rea Farms apartments are a brand new community featuring apartments and townhomes in South Charlotte, NC. Our pet-friendly community is part of the Rea Farms Village mixed-use development. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Our premium amenities include two resort-style pools, an entertainment suite and a Sports Lounge that has been designed to fit your social lifestyle. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.