87 Studio Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte City Guide
If you're looking for a studio apartment, you are choosing a lifestyle that is simple and perfect for busy, single people on the go.
Studio apartments near the downtown area, referred to as Uptown Charlotte, offer the close proximity to entertainment and nightlife that some of us thrive on. Pretty Charlotte also has studio apartments available in neighborhoods further from Uptown that offer quieter surroundings.
Public transit is more readily available in neighborhoods closer to Uptown. The further from Uptown you live, the more likely it is that you will need personal transportation, such as a car, bicycle or scooter.
History of the Queen City
Charlotte has a very royal history. It's most common nickname is the Queen City because Charlotte was named in honor of a German princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Princess Charlotte became the Queen Consort of Great Britain and Ireland in 1761, just seven years before Charlotte was incorporated as a town.
A second nickname derives from the American Revolutionary War. A British commander, General Charles Cornwallis, temporarily occupied the city but was driven out by outraged Charlotte residents. Cornwallis wrote that Charlotte was "a hornet's nest of rebellion", leading to the nickname The Hornet's Nest.
What Is A Studio Apartment?
An apartment is classed as a studio if the living and sleeping areas are in one combined space or, in other words, the sleeping and living area are in one room. Most often, the bathroom is in a different room entirely. The layout of the kitchen in a studio apartment varies tremendously. Unique studio apartment floor plans are available in all Charlotte neighborhoods.
Is a Studio Apartment in Charlotte, NC, Ideal for You?
Although Charlotte is the most expensive city in North Carolina to rent in, the average rent for a studio apartment in Charlotte is less than $1000 per month.
The more expensive studio apartments might offer more amenities, but most likely, the price is higher due to the neighborhood the studio apartment is located in. Uptown studios will be pricey, but they offer the vivacious and bustling proximity to the city's services and entertainment that make them worth the price for many single people. The convenience is simply worth it to live in Uptown.
Entertainment in Charlotte, NC
Studio apartment living in Charlotte is enhanced by the vast number of entertainment and leisure opportunities. As one of the largest cities in the country, Charlotte represents some of the very finest in dining, shopping, music, theater and sport.
Among Charlotte's many notable attractions, some of the most popular include:
- The Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL)
- The Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
- The Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL)
- Two NASCAR Sprint Cup races
- The NASCAR All-Star Race
- The Wells Fargo Championship
- The NASCAR Hall of Fame
- The Charlotte Ballet
- Carowinds amusement park t
- The U.S. National Whitewater Center
Transportation
Studio apartment homes in and near Uptown have excellent access to public transit. Outlying areas are less accessible to bus lines.
Charlotte is known for its beautiful historical trolleys. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is the agency responsible for operating public transit in Charlotte. CATS operates light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services serving Charlotte and its immediate suburbs.
The LYNX light rail system comprises the 9.6_mile north-south Blue Line. The 2030 Transit Corridor System Plan looks to supplement established bus service with light rail and commuter rail lines as a part of the LYNX system.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a major international hub and was ranked the 23rd-busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in 2013.
July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report
Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month
Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.
Rents steady across cities in North Carolina
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
- Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).
Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
- While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.