Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

87 Studio Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

If you're looking for a studio apartment, you are choosing a lifestyle that is simple and perfect for busy, single people on the go. Studio apartments near the downtown area, refer...
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
65 Units Available
North Charlotte
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,087
542 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
The South End
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,019
599 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
45 Units Available
Foxcroft
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,293
753 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Last updated July 10 at 01:53 PM
9 Units Available
Sugaw Creek
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,169
652 sqft
Modern, urban apartment living at its very best! Amaze Apartments have been designed for the discerning professional looking to live in this creative neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
61 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Barclay Downs
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Second Ward
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,021
588 sqft
New community with luxury units featuring scenic city views. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub, dog park, game room, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
579 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
263 Units Available
Optimist Park
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Brookhill
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
The South End
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Optimist Park
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
663 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
North Charlotte
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,002
642 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Brookhill
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
630 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
Second Ward
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,330
640 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
147 Units Available
Madison Park
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
North Charlotte
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,125
631 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
9 Units Available
Wesley Heights
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
621 sqft
Upscale apartment complex in Wesley Heights -- a leafy community just off I-77. Units come with open floor plan and private balconies with sweeping views of downtown Charlotte. Clubroom with shuffleboard and controlled access.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
132 Units Available
Fourth Ward
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.

Charlotte City Guide

If you're looking for a studio apartment, you are choosing a lifestyle that is simple and perfect for busy, single people on the go. Studio apartments near the downtown area, referred to as Uptown Charlotte, offer the close proximity to entertainment and nightlife that some of us thrive on. Pretty Charlotte also has studio apartments available in neighborhoods further from Uptown that offer quieter surroundings. Public transit is more readily available in neighborhoods closer to Uptown. The fu

Studio apartments near the downtown area, referred to as Uptown Charlotte, offer the close proximity to entertainment and nightlife that some of us thrive on. Pretty Charlotte also has studio apartments available in neighborhoods further from Uptown that offer quieter surroundings.

Public transit is more readily available in neighborhoods closer to Uptown. The further from Uptown you live, the more likely it is that you will need personal transportation, such as a car, bicycle or scooter.

History of the Queen City

Charlotte has a very royal history. It's most common nickname is the Queen City because Charlotte was named in honor of a German princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Princess Charlotte became the Queen Consort of Great Britain and Ireland in 1761, just seven years before Charlotte was incorporated as a town.

A second nickname derives from the American Revolutionary War. A British commander, General Charles Cornwallis, temporarily occupied the city but was driven out by outraged Charlotte residents. Cornwallis wrote that Charlotte was "a hornet's nest of rebellion", leading to the nickname The Hornet's Nest.

What Is A Studio Apartment?

An apartment is classed as a studio if the living and sleeping areas are in one combined space or, in other words, the sleeping and living area are in one room. Most often, the bathroom is in a different room entirely. The layout of the kitchen in a studio apartment varies tremendously. Unique studio apartment floor plans are available in all Charlotte neighborhoods.

Is a Studio Apartment in Charlotte, NC, Ideal for You?

Although Charlotte is the most expensive city in North Carolina to rent in, the average rent for a studio apartment in Charlotte is less than $1000 per month.

The more expensive studio apartments might offer more amenities, but most likely, the price is higher due to the neighborhood the studio apartment is located in. Uptown studios will be pricey, but they offer the vivacious and bustling proximity to the city's services and entertainment that make them worth the price for many single people. The convenience is simply worth it to live in Uptown.

Entertainment in Charlotte, NC

Studio apartment living in Charlotte is enhanced by the vast number of entertainment and leisure opportunities. As one of the largest cities in the country, Charlotte represents some of the very finest in dining, shopping, music, theater and sport.

Among Charlotte's many notable attractions, some of the most popular include:

  • The Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL)
  • The Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
  • The Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL)
  • Two NASCAR Sprint Cup races
  • The NASCAR All-Star Race
  • The Wells Fargo Championship
  • The NASCAR Hall of Fame
  • The Charlotte Ballet
  • Carowinds amusement park t
  • The U.S. National Whitewater Center

Transportation

Studio apartment homes in and near Uptown have excellent access to public transit. Outlying areas are less accessible to bus lines.

Charlotte is known for its beautiful historical trolleys. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is the agency responsible for operating public transit in Charlotte. CATS operates light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services serving Charlotte and its immediate suburbs.

The LYNX light rail system comprises the 9.6_mile north-south Blue Line. The 2030 Transit Corridor System Plan looks to supplement established bus service with light rail and commuter rail lines as a part of the LYNX system.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a major international hub and was ranked the 23rd-busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in 2013.

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

