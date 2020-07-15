87 Studio Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

If you're looking for a studio apartment, you are choosing a lifestyle that is simple and perfect for busy, single people on the go.

Studio apartments near the downtown area, referred to as Uptown Charlotte, offer the close proximity to entertainment and nightlife that some of us thrive on. Pretty Charlotte also has studio apartments available in neighborhoods further from Uptown that offer quieter surroundings.

Public transit is more readily available in neighborhoods closer to Uptown. The further from Uptown you live, the more likely it is that you will need personal transportation, such as a car, bicycle or scooter.

History of the Queen City

Charlotte has a very royal history. It's most common nickname is the Queen City because Charlotte was named in honor of a German princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Princess Charlotte became the Queen Consort of Great Britain and Ireland in 1761, just seven years before Charlotte was incorporated as a town.

A second nickname derives from the American Revolutionary War. A British commander, General Charles Cornwallis, temporarily occupied the city but was driven out by outraged Charlotte residents. Cornwallis wrote that Charlotte was "a hornet's nest of rebellion", leading to the nickname The Hornet's Nest.

What Is A Studio Apartment?

An apartment is classed as a studio if the living and sleeping areas are in one combined space or, in other words, the sleeping and living area are in one room. Most often, the bathroom is in a different room entirely. The layout of the kitchen in a studio apartment varies tremendously. Unique studio apartment floor plans are available in all Charlotte neighborhoods.

Is a Studio Apartment in Charlotte, NC, Ideal for You?

Although Charlotte is the most expensive city in North Carolina to rent in, the average rent for a studio apartment in Charlotte is less than $1000 per month.

The more expensive studio apartments might offer more amenities, but most likely, the price is higher due to the neighborhood the studio apartment is located in. Uptown studios will be pricey, but they offer the vivacious and bustling proximity to the city's services and entertainment that make them worth the price for many single people. The convenience is simply worth it to live in Uptown.

Entertainment in Charlotte, NC

Studio apartment living in Charlotte is enhanced by the vast number of entertainment and leisure opportunities. As one of the largest cities in the country, Charlotte represents some of the very finest in dining, shopping, music, theater and sport.

Among Charlotte's many notable attractions, some of the most popular include:

The Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL)

The Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

The Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL)

Two NASCAR Sprint Cup races

The NASCAR All-Star Race

The Wells Fargo Championship

The NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Charlotte Ballet

Carowinds amusement park t

The U.S. National Whitewater Center

Transportation

Studio apartment homes in and near Uptown have excellent access to public transit. Outlying areas are less accessible to bus lines.

Charlotte is known for its beautiful historical trolleys. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is the agency responsible for operating public transit in Charlotte. CATS operates light rail transit, historical trolleys, express shuttles and bus services serving Charlotte and its immediate suburbs.

The LYNX light rail system comprises the 9.6_mile north-south Blue Line. The 2030 Transit Corridor System Plan looks to supplement established bus service with light rail and commuter rail lines as a part of the LYNX system.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a major international hub and was ranked the 23rd-busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in 2013.