/
/
/
ballantyne west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:23 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Ballantyne West, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
51 Units Available
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16420 Hawfield Farms Rd
16420 Hawfield Farms Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1300 sqft
Ballentyne - Property Id: 311093 Very Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with dual sink, bath and shower. Garage, ground level, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances. Can rent furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14529 Limestone Lane
14529 Limestone Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2218 sqft
- You'll be IMPRESSED with this UPDATED 3BDRM, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11020 Cedar Walk Ln
11020 Cedar Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1504 sqft
End unit townhome w/third level loft, full brick exterior, wood floor on main, tiled bath floors, granite in kitchen, upgraded birch cabinets. Windows on side for extra light. Community has greens for throwing frisbee. Walk to shopping, restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11948 Royal Castle Court
11948 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
3 bedroom home in South Charlotte - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available near Johnston Rd. 2 car garage. Foyer, living room and dining area have laminate flooring. Tile floor in the kitchen with granite counter tops and subway tile back splash.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
11823 Golspie Court
11823 Golspie Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1966 sqft
Absolute Stunner! Check out this home Right at the heart of Ballantyne on a cul-de-sac street in popular Edinburg! Flowing with Hand Scraped hardwoods throughout the Main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
10416 Winslet Drive
10416 Winslet Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban Splendor! This beautiful 3 story townhouse located In the Heart of Ballantyne has it all! You will fall in love as soon as you enter! This stunning townhouse has all the luxurious & pristine features to call it home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
16005 Sunninghill Park Road
16005 Sunninghill Park Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2417 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! Large home located in desirable Kingsley subdivision, a warm and wonderful community. In the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to shops, restaurants and some of the best schools Charlotte has to offer. Open floor plan w/fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10306 Gunnison Lane
10306 Gunnison Lane, Charlotte, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
3612 sqft
Semi-custom home with fantastic floorplan. Tons of natural light. Two upstairs bedrooms that truly qualify as master bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
15626 King Louis Court
15626 King Louis Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2178 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Ballantyne! This tree lined streets gives you an inviting welcome home. When entering, the hardwood floors beam. The first floor has a secondary master with bathroom and a flex living area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16204 Frostwatch Cir
16204 Frostwatch Cir, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5806630)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12003 Royal Castle Court
12003 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1666 sqft
Kingsley - Fresh paint and new flooring! Open floor plan. Master on main. Must see!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851387)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14626 Via Sorrento Drive
14626 Via Sorrento Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1015 sqft
2nd Story 2 Bedroom condo in Ballantyne Village - Subdivision: Belle Vista Condo Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 2005 Parking: Lot Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Schools: Ballantyne Elem.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
12026 Elizabeth Madison Court
12026 Elizabeth Madison Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12026 Elizabeth Madison Court in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
10333 Providence Road West
10333 Providence Road West, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,200
610 sqft
870 sq ft Studio is located in the heart of the Ballantyne area. You have large living room/bedroom, large sun room, kitchen and bathroom. Nice backyard Studio comes with all included amenities, water, electric, HVAC, and internet cable.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
12023 Duke Lancaster Drive
12023 Duke Lancaster Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2220 sqft
This brick-front end unit town home is located in Kingsley in the desirable Ballantyne area! The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath floor plan includes a main-level living room with French doors, also ideal for use as an office.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
11933 Elizabeth Madison Ct
11933 Elizabeth Madison Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
**NOTE: This property is not furnished! New pictures COMING SOON. This town home is located in the highly sought-after Ballantyne area! The open floor plan provides 3 spacious bedrooms, a great room and breakfast area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11335 Dundarrach Lane
11335 Dundarrach Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1414 sqft
Conveniently located Townhome style condo in Ballantyne; walk to Publix, Walgreens, other shopping/dining. All wood flooring on main floor w/carpet upstairs. 2 parking spaces located directly off rear Patio and other visitor parking beside building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
14918 Ballantyne Village Way
14918 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Gorgeous 3 story townhome located in desirable Ballantyne Village. This 3bedroom, 2/2 bath home has a 1 car attached garage, and an oversized deck, perfect for enjoying this beautiful Carolina weather.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCMonroe, NC