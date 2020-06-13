Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

490 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prosperity Church Road
14 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookhill
18 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,076
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1234 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Collingwood
14 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eagle Lake
28 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Prosperity Church Road
16 Units Available
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,033
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barclay Downs
30 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olde Whitehall
22 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
Optimist Park
27 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Starmount Forest
23 Units Available
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Second Ward
57 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,062
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Yorkmount
33 Units Available
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Newell
63 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Park Crossing
6 Units Available
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1018 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Quail Hollow Country Club, south of downtown Charlotte. Finishes include granite counters and hardwood flooring. Amenities in this pet-friendly complex include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Wesley Heights
13 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
18 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Eagle Lake
29 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1418 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Third Ward
39 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,131
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Marshbrooke
37 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Charlotte, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Charlotte renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharlotte 3 BedroomsCharlotte Accessible ApartmentsCharlotte Apartments under $800Charlotte Apartments under $900
Charlotte Apartments with BalconyCharlotte Apartments with GarageCharlotte Apartments with GymCharlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharlotte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharlotte Apartments with ParkingCharlotte Apartments with Pool
Charlotte Apartments with Washer-DryerCharlotte Cheap PlacesCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Furnished ApartmentsCharlotte Luxury PlacesCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte