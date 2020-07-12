/
olde whitehall
169 Apartments for rent in Olde Whitehall, Charlotte, NC
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
2605 Silverthorn Dr
2605 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in a gated community in SW Charlotte. Tons of upgrades- hardwood floors, nice fixtures, tile in bathrooms, & more. Great layout - downstairs has welcoming foyer that leads to large great room w/ breakfast area.
7354 Copper Beech Trace
7354 Copper Beech Trace, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
3BD/ 2.5BA - Luxury End Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte - Virtual Tour available - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xsqHcR4JJAJ Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community.
9126 Vilandry Way
9126 Vilandry Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1695 sqft
This great 3 story townhome in desired SW Charlotte/Steele Creek/Ayrsley â 3 beds, 3-1/2 baths, 1 car garage. All bedroom have their own private bathroom.
2269 Aston Mill Place - 1
2269 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1514 sqft
More pictures coming soon, no showings until 7/8/20. Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable The Mews at Laurel Valley subdivision. Great location - only minutes to I-485 & I-77 for commuting.
2442 Silverthorn Dr
2442 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
This beautiful town home is located in a gated community close to I-485, shopping and dining! Water and lawn care are included in the price of rent, along with access to the community pool and gym.
1916 Winpole Lane
1916 Winpole Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
Gorgeous, full brick, 3-story townhome located in the Ayrsley community! Walk in to the main level to find a cozy living area and the first bedroom.
10020 Kings Parade Boulevard
10020 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2314 sqft
3 Story, 3 Bed Townhome in Ayrsley - Subdivision: Townhomes at Ayrsley Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half baths Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: No Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Steele Creek
6948 Haines Mill Road
6948 Haines Mill Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1988 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with a Loft in Steele Creek! - Located in the Laurel Valley community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a two-car garage! Spacious living room with a gas log fireplace.
2951 Brahman Meadows Lane
2951 Brahman Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath South Charlotte Home with large level backyard and Cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan, large family room, gas fireplace, 2-car garage. in the fabulous Steele Creek area.
7421 Coffey Creek Dr
7421 Coffey Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1940 sqft
7421 Coffey Creek Dr Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 bed 2 1/2 bath - Olde Whitehall Neighborhood - Available 8.1.20 Quiet older neighborhood with easy access to 485/I77. Easy to get to uptown, Southpark, Pineville or out of town.
2432 Silverthorn Drive
2432 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1512 sqft
2432 Silverthorn Drive - **SHOW ONLY** Move-in ready 3BR/2.5 BA townhouse in the gated Stonegrove community. Hardwoods on main level of the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash.
2610 Silverthorn Dr
2610 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1550 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Lovely townhome in a gated community near Topgolf - Property Id: 315465 One of the rare end units in this gated community in South Charlotte, that feel like a single family home. Lots of windows and bright with natural light.
9167 Lenox Pointe Drive
9167 Lenox Pointe Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
2355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9167 Lenox Pointe Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!
5658 Stonewells Drive
5658 Stonewells Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1611 sqft
This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down.
1911 O Hara Drive
1911 O'hara Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
Quaint Home in Desirable Area is a Must See Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
5644 Tipperlinn Way
5644 Tipperlinn Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Awesome Townhouse in Berewick neighborhood with tons of Amenities! Clubhouse with Fitness center, pond, Playground, Volleyball, Recreational area & Walking Trails.
