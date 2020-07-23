/
/
mecklenburg county
Last updated July 23 2020
951 Apartments for rent in Mecklenburg County, NC
57 Units Available
The South End
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
46 Units Available
Ashley Park
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
9 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
7 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,135
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$907
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
12 Units Available
Foxcroft
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
21 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
12 Units Available
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
19 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
10 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
15 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
17 Units Available
Brookhill
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,203
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1222 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
23 Units Available
Eagle Lake
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
5 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$874
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
9 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1391 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
21 Units Available
Wendover - Sedgewood
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
16 Units Available
Pineville
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
29 Units Available
Wendover - Sedgewood
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1374 sqft
Eastover Ridge is a community perfectly placed in the center of Eastover nearby Charlotte's premium neighborhoods such as Cotswold and South Park.
5 Units Available
Yorkshire
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1333 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
28 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1289 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Wedgewood
Ashton Reserve At Northlake
10320 Grobie Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$971
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1408 sqft
With lofty nine-foot ceilings and Venetian blinds adorning every window, this luxury green-conscious community complex also features plank flooring and granite countertops. Enjoy valet service, game room and business center too. Easy access to I-485.
12 Units Available
Myers Park
511 Queens
511 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
511 Queens Apartments combines the appeal of city living with the quiet suburban setting of Myers Park.
10 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
72 Units Available
Villa Heights
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mecklenburg County area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
