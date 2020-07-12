114 Apartments for rent in Dilworth, Charlotte, NC

The stately, mature trees and former streetcar tracks nod to the neighborhood’s long history, but trendy, upscale boutiques like Sloan feel completely modern. Head to East Boulevard and you’ll find outstanding restaurants and shops nestled among million-dollar homes. 300 East is a popular spot for brunch and dinner (make reservations or prepare to wait!), and the Tex-Mex at Bakersfield East Blvd. is so good you could make an entire meal out of their chips and queso before even getting to their famous tacos.

Atherton Mill and Market embodies the indie, artisan spirit of the neighborhood. Local craftspeople and farmers bring their wares here because it’s half farmer’s market and half artisan mall—make sure to look for the famous Pickleville booth. Another neighborhood favorite, Luna’s Living Kitchen, has delicious, raw vegan food that even the most diehard junk food eater would love—try the fire and brimstone “burger.” For that sweet tooth, try Duck Donuts, where the delicious treats are made fresh right in front of you, customized to your own preferences.

There’s no better place to go out for a night on the town than Dilworth, no matter what kind of scene you enjoy. Gin Mill South End is a laid-back bar with live bands and a rooftop that’s open during the warm-weather months—which is most of the year in Charlotte. The Wine Loft caters to the classy types who prefer a glass or two of wine in a trendy setting. The Bar at 316 is the hotspot for the LGBT community but anyone who wants to dance all night is welcome here.

Dilworth is not a community where people just come home from work and stay indoors. You need to get out on the streets and mingle with your neighbors! Dilworth makes that easy and fun with a nearly continual schedule of festivals, like Beer Me Brewfest and the Yiasou Greek Festival.

Considering how close Dilworth is to Uptown Charlotte, you might expect parking to be a nightmare. But the city planners thought ahead and prepared for the thousands of people who spend time here each day and put in abundant parking, a rare thing for any city’s historic district.

Dilworth attracts those who want an active community and you’ll see people jogging around the 2-mile Dilworth Speed Loop or playing flag football or doing boot camp workouts in Freedom Park. Biking is also popular in this neighborhood, and you can rent bikes if you don’t have your own. If you’d rather bike indoors than along the tree-lined streets, First Wind Cycling & Fitness has cycling classes to get your blood pumping. Many apartment complexes also have onsite fitness facilities.

Originally considered to be Charlotte’s first streetcar suburb, Dilworth’s housing is an eclectic mix of charming bungalows, renovated condos, and apartments in shiny new buildings. Many apartment complexes appeal to those interested in healthy lifestyles, and several buildings are 100% smoke-free.

Finding an apartment for rent in Dilworth might take a little time—and a comfortable budget. This is one of Queen City’s most popular neighborhoods, which tends to drive up rent prices. You’ll never question whether it’s worth it when you can walk home after a fun night with friends. Most apartments will require first month’s rent and an equal amount for a security deposit. Many will also allow you to bring your cat or dog, though you should expect to pay additional deposits and fees. Some complexes have their own dog parks, but nearby Latta Park has 32 acres of dog-friendly space.

Life in Dilworth brings lush green landscapes, historic architecture, and so much to do that you’ll never want to stay home. Come see why life is sweeter in the south.