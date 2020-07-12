114 Apartments for rent in Dilworth, Charlotte, NC

AL
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
13 Units Available
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1009 sqft
Situated in the coveted Dilworth neighborhood. Each apartment comes with high-speed internet and cable TV. Property offers a rooftop terrace with Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness studio and English garden courtyards. Reserved car parking available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
$
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Greenside
1315 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,118
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1041 sqft
This charming community is near the parks including Little Sugar Creek. Homes feature granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site yoga, pool, gym, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
13 Units Available
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,137
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1083 sqft
Historic Dilworth neighborhood area, near Latta Park and plenty of restaurants. Access to I-277. Apartments offer granite counters and walk-in closets. Bike storage, concierge, dog grooming, package receiving and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 Cleveland Ave
1517 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Dilworth Condo! 2br/1ba. Walk to Bland Light Rail - Property Id: 24910 Charming 2 BR 1 BA condo for rent in Dilworth! Move in dates flexible. Great porch! Plenty of parking. Hard wood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1315 East Boulevard
1315 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautifull 7th floor condo in the heart of Dilworth with desirable floorplan, featuring 2 generously sized bedrooms & baths, stainless steel appliances, tile, carpet, marble & granite countertops, hardwoods & fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 East Blvd Unit #418
1315 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
668 sqft
1 bedroom condo in Dilworth! - Looking in Dilworth? This is it…freshly painted 1BR, 1BA with hardwood floors in kitchen and living room. Enjoy sitting outside on the balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2260 Lyndhurst Avenue
2260 Lyndhurst Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1572 sqft
Wonderful 3-Bedroom 2.5-bath Town Home in Dilworth/South End, walking distance to Shops, Dining, and Light Rail.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Lombardy cir - B
1700 Lombardy Circle, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1158 sqft
A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. 2 Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 E. Park Avenue #12
300 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in Historic Dilworth! - This pristine, move in ready 3rd floor condo is situated in one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods and features a private balcony w/storage space, open floor plan, pantry,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 Metropolitan Ave #217
1133 Metropolitan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Condo at the Met Lofts! - Luxury condo in Met Lofts complex in mid-town Charlotte. The private Met Club includes a fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Fillmore Avenue #420
1320 Fillmore Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5761435)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
415 Mather Green Avenue
415 Mather Green Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1090 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in desirable Olmsted Park condo available for rent August 1st.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
300 E Park Avenue
300 East Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in Historic Dilworth! This pristine, move in ready 3rd floor condo is situated in one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods and features a private balcony w/storage room, open floorplan, pantry,

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1
505 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
600 sqft
Prime Dilworth location on East Tremont Ave!! Close to light rail stop, restaurants, breweries, shops, Uptown, parks and everything SouthEnd and Dilworth have to offer! This two bedroom duplex is 2 blocks from South and East Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Fillmore Ave Unit 302
1320 Fillmore Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BD/1BA Condo in the Heart of Dilworth - This property is located in the heart of Dilworth.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 E Park Avenue
115 East Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
533 sqft
Amazing LOCATION! Loft style open floor plan Park Avenue condo located in the heart of sought-after South End.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
920 Monticello Terrace
920 Monticello Ter, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
Light filled 3rd floor corner unit in charming older midtown building. Nicely updated and conveniently located near Uptown Charlotte; minutes from the greenway, shops, restaurant and the hospital.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Lyndhurst Avenue
2200 Lyndhurst Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate condo in the heart of Southend with a garage! Located within seconds to nightlife, restaurants, Publix, Lowe's, the light rail, and all of the Southend breweries, etc! Impressive floor to ceiling windows, granite, stainless steel,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1351 E Morehead Street
1351 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1225 sqft
Contact Ross 704-502-1040. 1 month free on lease term of 12 months or longer. THE LOCATION YOU DESIRE THE HOME YOU DESERVE. Indulge your desires at Berkshire Dilworth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
67 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Dilworth
Neighborhood Guide
Any realtor will tell you that the most important factors in choosing where to live are location, location, location. With the downtown Charlotte skyline just a mile away, Dilworth’s prime location is obvious. Add the great Myers Park school district to the “pros” column for this neighborhood; it is an ideal choice for families who don’t want to sacrifice good schools for city living.

The stately, mature trees and former streetcar tracks nod to the neighborhood’s long history, but trendy, upscale boutiques like Sloan feel completely modern. Head to East Boulevard and you’ll find outstanding restaurants and shops nestled among million-dollar homes. 300 East is a popular spot for brunch and dinner (make reservations or prepare to wait!), and the Tex-Mex at Bakersfield East Blvd. is so good you could make an entire meal out of their chips and queso before even getting to their famous tacos.

Atherton Mill and Market embodies the indie, artisan spirit of the neighborhood. Local craftspeople and farmers bring their wares here because it’s half farmer’s market and half artisan mall—make sure to look for the famous Pickleville booth. Another neighborhood favorite, Luna’s Living Kitchen, has delicious, raw vegan food that even the most diehard junk food eater would love—try the fire and brimstone “burger.” For that sweet tooth, try Duck Donuts, where the delicious treats are made fresh right in front of you, customized to your own preferences.

There’s no better place to go out for a night on the town than Dilworth, no matter what kind of scene you enjoy. Gin Mill South End is a laid-back bar with live bands and a rooftop that’s open during the warm-weather months—which is most of the year in Charlotte. The Wine Loft caters to the classy types who prefer a glass or two of wine in a trendy setting. The Bar at 316 is the hotspot for the LGBT community but anyone who wants to dance all night is welcome here.

Dilworth is not a community where people just come home from work and stay indoors. You need to get out on the streets and mingle with your neighbors! Dilworth makes that easy and fun with a nearly continual schedule of festivals, like Beer Me Brewfest and the Yiasou Greek Festival.

Considering how close Dilworth is to Uptown Charlotte, you might expect parking to be a nightmare. But the city planners thought ahead and prepared for the thousands of people who spend time here each day and put in abundant parking, a rare thing for any city’s historic district.

Dilworth attracts those who want an active community and you’ll see people jogging around the 2-mile Dilworth Speed Loop or playing flag football or doing boot camp workouts in Freedom Park. Biking is also popular in this neighborhood, and you can rent bikes if you don’t have your own. If you’d rather bike indoors than along the tree-lined streets, First Wind Cycling & Fitness has cycling classes to get your blood pumping. Many apartment complexes also have onsite fitness facilities.

Originally considered to be Charlotte’s first streetcar suburb, Dilworth’s housing is an eclectic mix of charming bungalows, renovated condos, and apartments in shiny new buildings. Many apartment complexes appeal to those interested in healthy lifestyles, and several buildings are 100% smoke-free.

Finding an apartment for rent in Dilworth might take a little time—and a comfortable budget. This is one of Queen City’s most popular neighborhoods, which tends to drive up rent prices. You’ll never question whether it’s worth it when you can walk home after a fun night with friends. Most apartments will require first month’s rent and an equal amount for a security deposit. Many will also allow you to bring your cat or dog, though you should expect to pay additional deposits and fees. Some complexes have their own dog parks, but nearby Latta Park has 32 acres of dog-friendly space.

Life in Dilworth brings lush green landscapes, historic architecture, and so much to do that you’ll never want to stay home. Come see why life is sweeter in the south.

