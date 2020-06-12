402 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC

Apartment List
$
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Touchstone Village
23 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1181 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
$
Optimist Park
77 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
$
Lansdowne
55 Units Available
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1060 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Prosperity Church Road
33 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1162 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
971 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Elizabeth
6 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Located near two dozen restaurants and shops. A smaller community with a natural surrounding. Modern interiors with ample storage, stacked washer and dryer in-unit, and beautiful views.
Oxford Hunt
25 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Prosperity Church Road
5 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Foxcroft
46 Units Available
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1198 sqft
Close to Symphony Park. Landscaped apartment community with on-site restaurants and shops. Property offers an urban vegetable garden and walking trails. Multiple fitness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.
Hidden Valley
22 Units Available
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
$
Eastland - Wilora Lake
13 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Yorkmount
23 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Eagle Lake
27 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
$
Eagle Lake
29 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Prosperity Church Road
13 Units Available
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
$
Prosperity Church Road
16 Units Available
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1064 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Wedgewood
12 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1108 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.
$
Wendover - Sedgewood
15 Units Available
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1257 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
Pineville
18 Units Available
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing!

Charlotte rents decline sharply over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,144 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlotte, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Charlotte, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Charlotte is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,144 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Charlotte.
    • While Charlotte's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

