Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

521 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charlotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
67 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Eagle Lake
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Westerly Hills
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
The South End
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Sedgefield
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,114
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Elizabeth
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
35 Units Available
The South End
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Pineville
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,373
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
University City South
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Yorkmount
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Wendover - Sedgewood
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
University City North
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
9 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
City Guide for Charlotte, NC

"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").

Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Charlotte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Charlotte, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charlotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

