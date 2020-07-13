Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

20 Apartments under $800 for rent in Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$715
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Harris - Houston
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$615
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$595
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Washington Heights
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Oak Forest
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Genesis Park
2020 Rush Wind Drive
2020 Rush Wind Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$780
2020 Rush Wind Drive Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex!!! - Cute 2 bedroom duplex with gas heat and window air conditioning. Excellent location near downtown. Easy access to I-85,I-77 and Brookshire Boulevard. Accessibility to CATS line.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Blvd
1701 Remount Road, Unit-6
1701 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2225 Kilborne Drive
2225 Kilborne Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
634 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2225 Kilborne Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Park
5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2
5314 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2 in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Montclaire South
809-F High Meadow Ln
809 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20 Remodeled in 2016.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cotswold
4104 Craig Avenue
4104 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
639 sqft
Unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath Remodeled January 2020 4 unit multi-family home

1 of 7

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West Blvd
2715 Watson Dr
2715 Watson Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
740 sqft
2715 Watson Dr: This 2 bed 1 bath duplex home is all brick and sitting on a nice plot of land. It is located near the intersection of Remount Rd and West Blvd. It is conveniently located near local shops and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills North
1020 Rodey Avenue - B
1020 Rodey Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Cozy back unit duplex conveniently located.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
220 Summit Ave.
220 Summit Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
Available to show! - 1 bedroom,1 bath duplex located in Mt. Holly, NC. Fresh paint and flooring with courtesy use refrigerator and stove. Within walking distance to Downtown Mt. Holly, food, shops, and summer concerts. Includes lawn-care.
Results within 10 miles of Charlotte
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
229 Academy Avenue
229 Academy Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT PRICE! 1st unit available in historic Concord 4-plex. Perfect for the renter on a budget yet needs their own space! Large family room with separate bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
302 Tom Hall Street
302 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC
Studio
$600
210 sqft
COMMERCIAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE! Unique opportunity to lease office space near Main St. in the Historic District of Ft. Mill. This property is located on Tom Hall St., and is less than 2 minutes from downtown Ft. Mill.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Park
717 MILTON AVE. APT. A
717 Milton Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
- WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF WINTHROP COLLEGE, STARBUCKS, AND SEVERAL RESTAURANTS. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471007)

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlotte Rent Report. Charlotte rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlotte rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlotte rents declined significantly over the past month

Charlotte rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlotte stand at $977 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,139 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Charlotte's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Charlotte over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Charlotte rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Charlotte, a few comparable cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Charlotte is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Charlotte's median two-bedroom rent of $1,139 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Charlotte fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlotte than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Charlotte.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharlotte 3 BedroomsCharlotte Accessible ApartmentsCharlotte Apartments under $800Charlotte Apartments under $900
    Charlotte Apartments with BalconyCharlotte Apartments with GarageCharlotte Apartments with GymCharlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharlotte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharlotte Apartments with ParkingCharlotte Apartments with Pool
    Charlotte Apartments with Washer-DryerCharlotte Cheap PlacesCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Furnished ApartmentsCharlotte Luxury PlacesCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
    Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
    University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
    Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
    University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
    Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte