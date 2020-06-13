/
concord
190 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC📍
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
42 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
38 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
49 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
3 Units Available
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
10 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.
1 Unit Available
4277 Maybrook Court, SW
4277 Maybrook Court Southwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1513 sqft
- Beautiful 2 story home. Open kitchen and formal dining room. Master bath includes dual vanity, tub and separate shower.
1 Unit Available
3902 Kellybrook Drive
3902 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2327 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,327 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1563 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.
Northlight
1 Unit Available
366 Hillandale Ave NE
366 Hillandale St NE, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Porperty is only 1 year old!! - Newer construction with luxury finishes. Granite counter tops, luxury plank flooring, and many other upgrades. (RLNE3224298)
1 Unit Available
4442 Fawnbrook Avenue SW
4442 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
Locke Mill Plaza
1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Buffalo Ave NW Unit 76 Available 06/22/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo at Loke Mill Plaza - 2 bdr./1.5 ba. condo in locke mill. easy access. range, dishwasher and refrigerator. walking distance to downtown. (RLNE5853816)
1 Unit Available
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3520 Cedar Springs Drive SW
3520 Cedar Springs Drive Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
10323 Rutledge Ridge DR NW
10323 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Fullerton Place Rental Property - Property Id: 289067 Interesting third floor, 6 bedrooms and 5.5 big bathrooms and awesome woods private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Logan
1 Unit Available
121 High Ave SW
121 High Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 High Ave SW in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Concord, the median rent is $737 for a studio, $815 for a 1-bedroom, $951 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,282 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Concord, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Concord include Cabarrus Country Club.
Some of the colleges located in the Concord area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Concord from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Rock Hill, and High Point.