Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4404 North Rockwell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4404 North Rockwell St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4404 North Rockwell St.
4404 North Rockwell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4404 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have any available units?
4404 North Rockwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 4404 North Rockwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
4404 North Rockwell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 North Rockwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. offer parking?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not offer parking.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have a pool?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have accessible units?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 North Rockwell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 North Rockwell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5300 S Michigan Ave
5300 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
2715 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College