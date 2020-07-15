Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors. The property is pet-friendly and offers two on-site laundry rooms. Walking distance to Greenline Coffee, Daley's Restaurant, Save A Lot, Vernon Park Gardens, and Washington Park. Commute easily via nearby CTA Green Line at King Drive, CTA Red Line at 63rd, or CTA bus lines 3, 4, 59, and 63. Section 8 accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!