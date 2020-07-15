All apartments in Chicago
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

6160 S Martin Luther King Dr

6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive · (312) 629-4677
Location

6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6204-2 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 6204-35 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 6204-36 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

See 27+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6204-9 · Avail. now

$910

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors. The property is pet-friendly and offers two on-site laundry rooms. Walking distance to Greenline Coffee, Daley's Restaurant, Save A Lot, Vernon Park Gardens, and Washington Park. Commute easily via nearby CTA Green Line at King Drive, CTA Red Line at 63rd, or CTA bus lines 3, 4, 59, and 63. Section 8 accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have any available units?
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr has 31 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have?
Some of 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr offer parking?
No, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have a pool?
No, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have accessible units?
No, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

