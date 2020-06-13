Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL

107 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL

📍

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Verified

Riverdale
2 Units Available
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.

Harvey
1 Unit Available
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).

West Pullman
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12352 S Lafayette Ave
12352 South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
550 sqft
This is a rare 2 bed house with lots of yard space. The open layout makes the living space useful and inviting. Large bathroom with entry door from the kithen and main bedroom. Please call, text or email: 866-267-4220 or click the link

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12946 South Carpenter St.
12946 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1235 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15035 Chicago Road
15035 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1296 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Riverdale
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13116 South Forrestville Avenue
13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
753 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space.

Riverdale
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.
Verified

Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

Median Rent in Riverdale

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverdale is $858, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,010.
Studio
$739
1 Bed
$858
2 Beds
$1,010
3+ Beds
$1,291
City GuideRiverdale
Riverdale, IL: Home of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture

Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there.

Moving to Riverdale, IL

Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverdale? Look no further because we have the information you need to help you find the best studio apartment, 2 bedroom apartment for rent, month to month housing, all bills paid apartments and other types of rental homes.

General Housecleaning

What are the questions you should ask when moving to a new place? At the very minimum, you would be interested in knowing about the rental rates in the apartment complex or in that neighborhood. Is it within your scope of financial feasibility? That is just a long-winded way of saying can you afford to live here? The cost of living in Riverdale is 2.5% lower than the Illinois average, and 7% less than the national median. In other words, it is a reasonably affordable place to live in.

Transportation

There are a total of eight Amtrak stations within a 30 mile radius of the village and two airports within the same vicinity. The major airport that services this village is the Chicago Midway International Airport, and the local public transit system provides regular bus shuttles at stated times to help residents and visitors alike get to their destinations.

Read the Lease

Another thing to consider is the terms of the lease. Some people do not bother to fully read the contents of a lease agreement before signing. This would be the equivalent of someone handing you a document and asking to initial here, or sign there. This is very bad practice and leaves the door open to some nasty surprises in the terms of the lease. That is not to say that all landlords are shysters, but you have to take full responsibility of anything you put your signature to, and that means reading and understanding the content of the lease completely. For instance, you don't want to move into an apartment with a two-year lease unless you are absolutely sure you want to stay that long in the place. Breaking a lease agreement carries some penalties that may affect both your pocket and ability to rent elsewhere.

Neighborhoods in Riverdale

Considering Riverdale is such a small community, there are really only two neighborhoods inside the boundaries of this town. Taking a look at both neighborhoods might help you decide where you'd like to settle in.

Village Center: The Village Center neighborhood is a densely populated city neighborhood, with rental housing options that include high-rise apartments, apartment complexes, single-family homes, and small studio apartments. The average commute from this neighborhood to work is quite significant at 45 minutes, but not as high as some neighborhoods where the commute is more than one hour either way. Most of the homes here are of the older variety, with buildings dating back to the 1940s, even though there are some more current options.

S. State St. / W. 144th St.: The rental rates in this neighborhoods are lower than in the City Center, but the available rental options are similar to what you will find there. The main difference is that there are newer homes here that were built between the 2000s and the present. One of the things the residents of this neighborhood have to contend with is the long commute which can last up to one hour or more each way. Some people find that this long commute is not something they want in their new home and if you belong to this group, then you might want to look elsewhere for an apartment.

Life in Riverdale

Riverdale's charming, small town aura really reflects itself in all aspects of life. Its a relaxed, quiet town with a community that organizes several events over the course of the year that residents and visitors can participate in. If you're interested in getting out and seeing nature, Riverdale has a few places for you to check out. Those who enjoy playing golf can take their best swing at the Joe Louis Golf Course. You could also spend some time at the Riverdale Public Library or if you want some outdoor recreation, you could spend some time at the Ivanhoe Park. Other places of interest within the village include the Midlothian Creek, the Memorial field house and the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian. It really all depends on what you like to do best, and we hope you find an apartment you'll like in Riverdale, IL.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Riverdale?
In Riverdale, the median rent is $739 for a studio, $858 for a 1-bedroom, $1,010 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,291 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverdale, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Riverdale area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Riverdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverdale from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Lombard, and Oak Park.

