107 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL

Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverdale?

What are the questions you should ask when moving to a new place? At the very minimum, you would be interested in knowing about the rental rates in the apartment complex or in that neighborhood. Is it within your scope of financial feasibility? That is just a long-winded way of saying can you afford to live here? The cost of living in Riverdale is 2.5% lower than the Illinois average, and 7% less than the national median. In other words, it is a reasonably affordable place to live in.

Transportation

There are a total of eight Amtrak stations within a 30 mile radius of the village and two airports within the same vicinity. The major airport that services this village is the Chicago Midway International Airport, and the local public transit system provides regular bus shuttles at stated times to help residents and visitors alike get to their destinations.

Read the Lease

Another thing to consider is the terms of the lease. Some people do not bother to fully read the contents of a lease agreement before signing. This would be the equivalent of someone handing you a document and asking to initial here, or sign there. This is very bad practice and leaves the door open to some nasty surprises in the terms of the lease. That is not to say that all landlords are shysters, but you have to take full responsibility of anything you put your signature to, and that means reading and understanding the content of the lease completely. For instance, you don't want to move into an apartment with a two-year lease unless you are absolutely sure you want to stay that long in the place. Breaking a lease agreement carries some penalties that may affect both your pocket and ability to rent elsewhere.