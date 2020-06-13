107 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL📍
Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there.
What are the questions you should ask when moving to a new place? At the very minimum, you would be interested in knowing about the rental rates in the apartment complex or in that neighborhood. Is it within your scope of financial feasibility? That is just a long-winded way of saying can you afford to live here? The cost of living in Riverdale is 2.5% lower than the Illinois average, and 7% less than the national median. In other words, it is a reasonably affordable place to live in.
Transportation
There are a total of eight Amtrak stations within a 30 mile radius of the village and two airports within the same vicinity. The major airport that services this village is the Chicago Midway International Airport, and the local public transit system provides regular bus shuttles at stated times to help residents and visitors alike get to their destinations.
Considering Riverdale is such a small community, there are really only two neighborhoods inside the boundaries of this town. Taking a look at both neighborhoods might help you decide where you'd like to settle in.
Village Center: The Village Center neighborhood is a densely populated city neighborhood, with rental housing options that include high-rise apartments, apartment complexes, single-family homes, and small studio apartments. The average commute from this neighborhood to work is quite significant at 45 minutes, but not as high as some neighborhoods where the commute is more than one hour either way. Most of the homes here are of the older variety, with buildings dating back to the 1940s, even though there are some more current options.
S. State St. / W. 144th St.: The rental rates in this neighborhoods are lower than in the City Center, but the available rental options are similar to what you will find there. The main difference is that there are newer homes here that were built between the 2000s and the present. One of the things the residents of this neighborhood have to contend with is the long commute which can last up to one hour or more each way. Some people find that this long commute is not something they want in their new home and if you belong to this group, then you might want to look elsewhere for an apartment.
Riverdale's charming, small town aura really reflects itself in all aspects of life. Its a relaxed, quiet town with a community that organizes several events over the course of the year that residents and visitors can participate in. If you're interested in getting out and seeing nature, Riverdale has a few places for you to check out. Those who enjoy playing golf can take their best swing at the Joe Louis Golf Course. You could also spend some time at the Riverdale Public Library or if you want some outdoor recreation, you could spend some time at the Ivanhoe Park. Other places of interest within the village include the Midlothian Creek, the Memorial field house and the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian. It really all depends on what you like to do best, and we hope you find an apartment you'll like in Riverdale, IL.