Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Ideally situated between the retail corridor along East Hyde Park Boulevard and the diverse restaurants and shops dotting 53rd Street, this building projects the simple geometry of the Arts and Crafts Movement, offering clean lines and expansive windows clearly expressed against a uniform brick backdrop. The overhanging roof and arched doorway, set back from the street in a cozy nook, reflect a distinct Italianate influence while allowing natural light and air to fill the interiors of the projected bays.