3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.

Amenities
3808-16 N. Sheffield is a courtyard building featuring studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom renovated apartments.
Amenities at this building include:
Central Air
Dishwashers
Granite Countertops
Modern SS Appliances
Microwaves
In-Unit Laundry or In-Building Laundry*
Gas Ranges
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans
*Most, but not all, apartments have in-unit laundry.
This building is in Lakeview on the cusp of Buena Park. Nearby are many restaurants and shops to keep you busy, ample nightlife, and popular attractions:
Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way
Lucky Strike Social
The Sheridan Red Line Station is less than a 5-minute walk north, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), and Addison (#152).
Located near the intersection of Sheffield & Grace.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties