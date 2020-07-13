All apartments in Chicago
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.

3808 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 377-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3808 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3810S-2W · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3816S-G · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 3816S-2E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 3808S-1W · Avail. Aug 1

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3808S-1E · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
24hr maintenance
online portal
3808-16 N. Sheffield is a courtyard building featuring studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom renovated apartments.

Amenities at this building include:

Central Air
Dishwashers
Granite Countertops
Modern SS Appliances
Microwaves
In-Unit Laundry or In-Building Laundry*
Gas Ranges
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans

*Most, but not all, apartments have in-unit laundry.

This building is in Lakeview on the cusp of Buena Park. Nearby are many restaurants and shops to keep you busy, ample nightlife, and popular attractions:

Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)
Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
Gallagher Way
Lucky Strike Social

The Sheridan Red Line Station is less than a 5-minute walk north, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), and Addison (#152).

Located near the intersection of Sheffield & Grace.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have any available units?
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. has 6 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
