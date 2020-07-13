3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.

Amenities

3808-16 N. Sheffield is a courtyard building featuring studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom renovated apartments.



Amenities at this building include:



Central Air

Dishwashers

Granite Countertops

Modern SS Appliances

Microwaves

In-Unit Laundry or In-Building Laundry*

Gas Ranges

Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Fans



*Most, but not all, apartments have in-unit laundry.



This building is in Lakeview on the cusp of Buena Park. Nearby are many restaurants and shops to keep you busy, ample nightlife, and popular attractions:



Wrigley Field (Games, Rooftops, Concerts)

Multiple Neighborhood Festivals

Gallagher Way

Lucky Strike Social



The Sheridan Red Line Station is less than a 5-minute walk north, and nearby bus stops include Clark (#22), Halsted (#8), Broadway (#36), Irving Park Rd (#80), and Addison (#152).



Located near the intersection of Sheffield & Grace.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties