Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry bike storage cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Wall-to-wall windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and large closets are not descriptions you would associate with an apartment in the city, but at 441 W. Barry, they come standard. This comfortable, spacious apartment in Lakeview will truly feel like your piece of Chicago.