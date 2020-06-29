3846 N Southport Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub fireplace oven Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed on-site laundry online portal

Great 18 unit building right on the Southport corridor close to everything including - shopping, nightlife, restaurants, gym, Blaine Elementary School and bus lines - it is all right outside your door.

Close to either Brown or Red line



All units at the building have central air & gas heat, updated kitchens and bathrooms with newer windows and laundry in-unit



Professional management company with over 50 years experience.



24 hour emergency call center



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT



Southport & Byron



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443