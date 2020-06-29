All apartments in Chicago
3846 N Southport Ave
3846 N Southport Ave

3846 North Southport Avenue · (872) 213-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3846 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3846-3 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 3854-2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3846 N Southport Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
on-site laundry
online portal
Great 18 unit building right on the Southport corridor close to everything including - shopping, nightlife, restaurants, gym, Blaine Elementary School and bus lines - it is all right outside your door.
Close to either Brown or Red line

All units at the building have central air & gas heat, updated kitchens and bathrooms with newer windows and laundry in-unit

Professional management company with over 50 years experience.

24 hour emergency call center

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT

Southport & Byron

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 N Southport Ave have any available units?
3846 N Southport Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 N Southport Ave have?
Some of 3846 N Southport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 N Southport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3846 N Southport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 N Southport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 N Southport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3846 N Southport Ave offer parking?
No, 3846 N Southport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3846 N Southport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 N Southport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 N Southport Ave have a pool?
No, 3846 N Southport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3846 N Southport Ave have accessible units?
No, 3846 N Southport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 N Southport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 N Southport Ave has units with dishwashers.
