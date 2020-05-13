All apartments in Chicago
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue

5301 S Maryland Ave · (773) 974-8948
5301 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
Set along a quiet street tucked away from Hyde Parks main thoroughfares, this property pays tribute to classic Greek and Roman architecture with entryways marked by pilasters and windows highlighted with keystone decorations. The brick facade varies in color and depth, highlighting windows and the play of light and shadow through billowing trees lining the sidewalk.

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have any available units?
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
