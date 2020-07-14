All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

596 West Hawthorne

596 W Hawthorne Pl · (773) 886-1622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“up to 1 month free through 7/15”
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

596 W Hawthorne Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 596 West Hawthorne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
bike storage
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
In an apartment with a garden entrance, hardwood floors, spacious closets and plenty of light and windows, feeling at home will be natural. The convenience of on-site laundry and available parking is complemented by the feeling of security with our video surveillance and controlled access entry. There are so many features at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off Site Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 West Hawthorne have any available units?
596 West Hawthorne has 4 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 West Hawthorne have?
Some of 596 West Hawthorne's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 West Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
596 West Hawthorne is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 596 West Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 West Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 596 West Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 596 West Hawthorne offers parking.
Does 596 West Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 West Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 West Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 596 West Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 596 West Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 596 West Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 596 West Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 596 West Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
