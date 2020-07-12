/
/
/
rogers park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Rogers Park, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
13 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
4 Units Available
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,285
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
624 sqft
Newly updated homes near Loyola Beach. 24-hour laundry and 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the onsite media room and lobby. Close to Loyola University of Chicago. Right on North Sheridan Road.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,636
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1098 sqft
CITY STYLE AND LAKEVIEW LIVING INTERSECT AT CLARK AND BELMONTLakeview 3200 is Lakeview’s newest luxury apartment complex. At the intersection of Clark and Belmont, steps from beach days, nightlife, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
744 sqft
Luxurious homes with vaulted ceilings and city views. On-site laundry center and maintenance help available. Near Lake Michigan and Loyola University. One block from CTA bus lines and the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,208
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1050 sqft
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$908
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 26 at 03:55am
Contact for Availability
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
What we love most about vintage buildings is the unique character and histroy they possess. During our extensive renovation process for the Rogers Park building at 6701 N. Glenwood, we took care to maintain that vintage integrity.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Have you ever dreamed of living at the beach? Where the sounds of the waves nearby provide the soundtrack to your life? Well, at 1331 W. Estes, that dream can be yours with Lake Michigan beachfront less than a block away.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the midst of Chicagos northernmost neighborhood, on a quiet tree-lined street, sits 1135 W. Pratt. This newly restored residential building is a great spot to enjoy a different style of city living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 16 at 06:09pm
Contact for Availability
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
6822 N. Wayne may have no official affiliation with Bruce Wayne, but it's still a super place to live. If having the option to walk everywhere makes you feel like a superhero, then dust off your cape because you'll be walking everywhere.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 16 at 06:09pm
Contact for Availability
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
$1,335
Our best tenant is our best advertising! As a preferred resident, we invite you to introduce a friend to our BJB Properties apartment community and you will both reap the rewards of a great neighbor and a fabulous place to call home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated April 3 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
3 Bedrooms
Ask
They say you can't have your cake and eat it too. We disagree. We've renovated the Rogers Park building at 6616 N. Glenwood so you can have your cake and eat it too, in your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 26 at 03:54am
Contact for Availability
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 16 at 06:06pm
Contact for Availability
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Head east in Rogers Park and youll find that nearly all streets lead to public beaches and parks on Lake Michigan. Located on one such beach-bound street is 1258 W. Loyola.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 16 at 06:06pm
Contact for Availability
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Chicagos northernmost neighborhood is home to Loyola University, some seriously stunning scenery and 1246 W. Pratt. Welcome to Rogers Parka truly ideal choice for your new home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 26 at 03:53am
Contact for Availability
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside and voila youre at the beach. Yes, it really is that easy when you live at 1101 W. Columbia.\n\nIn this Rogers Park apartment, youll have the amazing chance to experience life by the beach in a vintage mid-rise.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 16 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated April 3 at 10:56pm
Contact for Availability
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
Nestled between downtown Chicago & Evanston, is Rogers ParkChicagos northernmost neighborhood. Its rich history, tree-lined streets & lakefront proximity make this neighborhood a truly ideal home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1234 W Loyola Ave
1234 West Loyola Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Studio by Loyola EL stop with heat included! - Property Id: 198038 Studio in walking distance to Loyola University, Loyola train stop and many options for groceries, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1639 W Touhy Ave # 1n
1639 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Roger Park 1 Bed - Property Id: 313573 "PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY WITH MOVE DATE,INCOME, PET INFORMATIONand NUMBER OF TENANTS AND I WILL REPLY RIGHT AWAY.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7365 N Sheridan Rd 1
7365 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
STUNNING RENOVATED 2BR JUST STEPS FROM THE LAKE! - Property Id: 249862 Location: 7365 N.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6973 N Greenview Ave 1S
6973 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 Loyola 2 Bed Rehab w IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! - Property Id: 312883 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 W Lunt Ave
1918 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010 Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626 Rent: $975 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: On-site Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILSkokie, ILLincolnwood, ILWilmette, ILWinnetka, ILMorton Grove, ILNiles, IL