Home
Jacksonville, FL
1206 CHERRY ST
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM
1206 CHERRY ST
1206 Cherry Street
No Longer Available
Location
1206 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse with hardwood floors. Bedrooms are upstairs, window a/c. Walk to Willowbranch Park and Library
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1206 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1206 CHERRY ST have?
Some of 1206 CHERRY ST's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1206 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1206 CHERRY ST offer parking?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST does not offer parking.
Does 1206 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1206 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 CHERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
