Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

278 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Riverside
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Sunbeam
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Clifton
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1523 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
33 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Deerwood
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
17 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
172 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Deerwood
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1247 sqft
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Royal Lakes
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
50 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Highlands
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1174 sqft
Close to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Spacious, open-plan apartment with carpet, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Community is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
38 Units Available
Oceanway
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Baymeadows Center
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.

Jacksonville rents increased over the past month

Jacksonville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Jacksonville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Jacksonville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jacksonville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

