Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

430 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Baymeadows Center
25 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Windy Hill
45 Units Available
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1390 sqft
Elegant units with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Community welcomes dogs and cats. Pool, volleyball court, basketball court, clubhouse, and game room available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Alderman Park
1 Unit Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Holiday Hill
18 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Secret Cove
7 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Deerwood
15 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1164 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Regency
27 Units Available
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Deerwood
170 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Moncrief Park
8 Units Available
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Royal Lakes
16 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Deerwood
12 Units Available
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spring Glen
8 Units Available
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Jacksonville, FL! Laurel Pointe Apartments, located in Southside Jacksonville, offer spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Regency
7 Units Available
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
830 sqft
The Oaks on Monument offers stunning apartments in Jacksonville, FL for rent.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Baymeadows
39 Units Available
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Secret Cove
21 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1402 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Arlington
25 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Southpoint
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Deercreek
27 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
City Guide for Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville: Where Florida begins! OK, maybe not technically, but that’s the city’s official marketing slogan and who are we to nitpick?

Nestled in the northeastern corner of the state, Jacksonville is geographically one of the largest cities in the U.S., with 841 square miles of canvas for the city’s 841,000 people to work with. (OK, again, there may be more than 841,000 people, but our poetic license says it’s close enough). The city’s culture and climate is more South Georgia than South Florida, with a strong military presence, warm weather, the St. Johns River, and the NFL’s Jaguars. And here’s a fact that catches many non-Floridians by surprise: It’s just 20 miles from downtown to the Atlantic Ocean. Wait! Before you slip on that speedo, how bout we get you situated first, hmm?

Having trouble with Craigslist Jacksonville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jacksonville, FL

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

