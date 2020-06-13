430 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville: Where Florida begins! OK, maybe not technically, but that’s the city’s official marketing slogan and who are we to nitpick?

Nestled in the northeastern corner of the state, Jacksonville is geographically one of the largest cities in the U.S., with 841 square miles of canvas for the city’s 841,000 people to work with. (OK, again, there may be more than 841,000 people, but our poetic license says it’s close enough). The city’s culture and climate is more South Georgia than South Florida, with a strong military presence, warm weather, the St. Johns River, and the NFL’s Jaguars. And here’s a fact that catches many non-Floridians by surprise: It’s just 20 miles from downtown to the Atlantic Ocean. Wait! Before you slip on that speedo, how bout we get you situated first, hmm?

Having trouble with Craigslist Jacksonville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more