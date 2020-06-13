430 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville: Where Florida begins! OK, maybe not technically, but that’s the city’s official marketing slogan and who are we to nitpick?
Nestled in the northeastern corner of the state, Jacksonville is geographically one of the largest cities in the U.S., with 841 square miles of canvas for the city’s 841,000 people to work with. (OK, again, there may be more than 841,000 people, but our poetic license says it’s close enough). The city’s culture and climate is more South Georgia than South Florida, with a strong military presence, warm weather, the St. Johns River, and the NFL’s Jaguars. And here’s a fact that catches many non-Floridians by surprise: It’s just 20 miles from downtown to the Atlantic Ocean. Wait! Before you slip on that speedo, how bout we get you situated first, hmm?
Having trouble with Craigslist Jacksonville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Finding an apartment in Jacksonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.