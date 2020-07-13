356 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
24 Units Available
Hyde Park
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Alderman Park
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Deerwood
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Windy Hill
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Biscayne
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$879
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Biscayne location close to airport with convenient access to I-295 and I-95. Walking distance to shopping. Gated entrance, outdoor pool, and recreational trails. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
East Arlington
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
43 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Royal Lakes
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1351 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Deercreek
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1481 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Southpoint
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
939 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
29 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Oceanway
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Baymeadows Center
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Deerwood
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1376 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Tenants have access to pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, billiard room, and Internet cafe. Car wash area and BBQ grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1175 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jacksonville rents increased over the past month

Jacksonville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Jacksonville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Jacksonville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jacksonville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

