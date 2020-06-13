/
/
yulee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 110
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86156 Oak Tree Lane
86156 Oak Tree Lane, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1656 sqft
Location! Location! - This clean and well maintained 3BR/2.5 BA Duplex is available now! Downstairs features a large, open kitchen/living room area, half bath, double sliding doors to small backyard. New, stainless steel appliances to be installed.
Results within 1 mile of Yulee
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
76237 Long Pond Loop
76237 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1922 sqft
Close to Kings Bay and Amelia Island - 1922 sf. 4BR/2BA Gorgeous house with large rooms in Cartesian Pointe. Bright open eat-in Kitchen overlooking generously sized Family Room. Shows like a new model house. Two car Garage. Fenced backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
77802 Lumber Creek Boulevard
77802 Lumber Creek Boulevard, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1846 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
77812 Lumber Creek Boulevard
77812 Lumber Creek Boulevard, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1846 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 South 6th Street
131 South 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
648 sqft
Trolley House - Charming Downtown Fernandina Cottage! One bedroom/one bath, hardwood floors, clean and bright. Ready for move in. Water/sewer/garbage collection included. Small dog or cat allowed. (RLNE5612641)
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
525 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
95033 Poplar Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
95145 Gladiolus Place
95145 Gladious Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1902 sqft
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
529 South 9th Street - 1
529 South 9th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
Studio
$600
360 sqft
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY: This former well-established barbershop is waiting for the right tenant. The space provides two installed barber chairs and a storage closet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1416 Hernando Street
1416 Hernando Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Amelia Island- All utilities included. Fully furnished home located close to downtown and the beaches. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Perfect for someone looking to become acquainted with the island. 7 month lease is preferred. $1800 per month.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
274 Sargasso Street - 1
274 Sargasso St, Fernandina Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2631 sqft
Dunes of Amelia - This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is located on the pond. New home and in wonderful condition. Available 5/1/2020. $2,600 per month. Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply online at www.stillwellrentals.com
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Yulee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Yulee area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yulee from include Jacksonville, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL