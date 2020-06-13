160 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL📍
Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with.
Start Your Search Early
While you can probably find an apartment for rent in Neptune Beach with only four weeks' notice, giving yourself a bit more time is wise. Availability rates fluctuate, and you could miss out on the rental apt of your dreams if you wait too long. Giving yourself 8 to 10 weeks to find rental properties is ideal, as is showing up with money for a deposit. Money talks in Neptune Beach. So don't be afraid to let that wallet fly and brag a bit.
Research Apartments for Rent Online
It is practically impossible to visit this city and start searching for an apartment rental physically. Instead, hop on the Web and start searching there. Your favorite search engine is sure to turn up apartments and homes for rent as well as real estate agents willing to show you around town. What Will You Need?
You may seem like a great guy or gal, but landlords will want to know you're who you claim to be. Even more importantly, they'll want to know you're bringing home enough bacon to pay the rent. Show up with your photo ID in hand as well as proof of income in the form of pay stubs, bank statements, or copies of your tax returns. Provide references who will go all out to tell prospective landlords how reliable and responsible you are. Of course, a good credit score will help you get approved. If your score is lower than your weight, be ready with a co-signer. Wondering What to Do With Your Pet? There's always good news and bad news for just about everything, and rentals that accept pets are no exception. The good news is many rentals in Neptune beach do accept pets. The bad news is many require extra deposits or additional rent for furry critters. Be prepared to cough up a little extra change for Fido's new pad.
Neptune beach is such a small area that it hasn't been divided into regions. However, it's not as walkable as you might expect. Neptune Beach has a Walk Score of 60. This means you can pound the payment to get some errands done, but you'll need a car to get the most out of this community.
Apartment Complexes in Neptune Beach
Ocean Oaks Apartments: With its location at 1100 Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach, the Ocean Oaks Apartments offer easy access to restaurants and shopping. You'll find 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments here as well as 3 bedroom townhomes. Amenities include dishwashers, air conditioning, and balconies.
Promenade at Mayport: This apartment community, located in nearby Atlantic Beach, offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent with plenty of closet space, outdoor grills, spacious bathrooms, and a swimming pool.
Landmark at Crescent Ridge: Located in nearby Jacksonville, this apartment complex offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with up two 2 bathrooms. Residents here get dishwashers, central air conditioning, and swimming pools. What more could you want?
The beach is the place to be if you're a resident of Neptune Beach. Hence the name, duh! The beach areas tend to be quiet so you won't find a lot of rowdy parties going on, and the beach sand is soft, white, and open. Sounding like paradise yet? There's plenty of space for such activities as building sand castles and playing football. Don't forget the sunscreen. After you work up an appetite in the sand, visit the Mezza Restaurant & Bar for pizza made in a wood-fired oven and musical happy hours. Prefer food from the sea? Sliders Seafood Grille offers up enough lobster and shrimp to stuff yourself with. If artistic pursuits are more your thing, head to one of the town's many art galleries, such as Stellers Gallery or First Street Gallery on, you guessed it, 1st Street.