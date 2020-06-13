Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

160 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
249 MYRA ST
249 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story house with a completely fenced in frontyard/courtyard area perfect for hosting or hanging out! This property was completely re-done just last year, complete with a huge kitchen, brand new stainless

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
508 Myra St
508 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
Studio
$3,000
2478 sqft
Live at the beach in this spectacular 4/3 with mother-in-law suite. Two car garage with an office off the garage. This home has been renovated. All new appliances, a/c unit, flooring and much more. Close to fine restaurants, shopping and the ocean.

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1552 SAND DOLLAR CIR
1552 Sand Dollar Circle, Neptune Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1113 sqft
Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach.

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

Last updated June 13
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1921 1ST ST
1921 1st Street, Neptune Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
432 sqft
Neat ground floor efficiency unit (no separate bedroom) just 1 short block to the beach! One off-street parking spot; rent. No pets. !!Available April 1st!!

Last updated March 9
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1697 sqft
One Month Free PLUS Waived App & Admin Fee's!* *Restrictions Apply. Call for details. Elegant living has never been this blissful, cozy, exhilarating…easy.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Beach
4 Units Available
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
Captivating pool and clubhouse area. Near Atlantic Beach Dog Park and Veteran's Memorial Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site laundry, volleyball court and pool. Pet-friendly property with ample parking.
Verified

Last updated June 4
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
150 2nd St
150 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1488 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Atlantic Beach cottage is steps from the beach access and area restaurants, shopping and schools.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1126 1ST ST N
1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well.

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13961 SANDHILL CRANE DR
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2393 sqft
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
909 13TH ST N
909 13th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy.

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
13896 ATLANTIC BLVD
13896 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 13
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
680 BEGONIA ST
680 Tideviews Preserve, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1486 sqft
Fantastic find. Like new home with new carpet and new interior and exterior paint. Open floor plan with great room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Covered patio, split-bedroom floor plan, double garage. Spacious master suite with garden tub.

Last updated May 3
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
803 8th Avenue North
803 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1923 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,923 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City GuideNeptune Beach
Neptune Beach was named by resident Dan Wheeler back in 1922, when a friend of his advised him to build a railway station close to his home. He named the new station Neptune, and eventually the area took Neptune Beach as its moniker.

Part of Duval County, Neptune Beach is bordered to the east by the Atlantic Ocean, with the Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Spanning about 2.5 square miles, Neptune Beach is a lot quieter than its neighbor Jacksonville Beach, but it offers all the basics and perks other communities do. This means you'll find restaurants, movie theaters, taverns, and coffee shops to keep you busy. There's also a range of options for spending your hard-earned cash on clothes, shoes, and electronics. With a population of 7,037 (based on the 2010 Census), you'll have a fair number of neighbors to hit the shops with.

Moving to Neptune Beach

Start Your Search Early

While you can probably find an apartment for rent in Neptune Beach with only four weeks' notice, giving yourself a bit more time is wise. Availability rates fluctuate, and you could miss out on the rental apt of your dreams if you wait too long. Giving yourself 8 to 10 weeks to find rental properties is ideal, as is showing up with money for a deposit. Money talks in Neptune Beach. So don't be afraid to let that wallet fly and brag a bit.

Research Apartments for Rent Online

It is practically impossible to visit this city and start searching for an apartment rental physically. Instead, hop on the Web and start searching there. Your favorite search engine is sure to turn up apartments and homes for rent as well as real estate agents willing to show you around town. What Will You Need?

You may seem like a great guy or gal, but landlords will want to know you're who you claim to be. Even more importantly, they'll want to know you're bringing home enough bacon to pay the rent. Show up with your photo ID in hand as well as proof of income in the form of pay stubs, bank statements, or copies of your tax returns. Provide references who will go all out to tell prospective landlords how reliable and responsible you are. Of course, a good credit score will help you get approved. If your score is lower than your weight, be ready with a co-signer. Wondering What to Do With Your Pet? There's always good news and bad news for just about everything, and rentals that accept pets are no exception. The good news is many rentals in Neptune beach do accept pets. The bad news is many require extra deposits or additional rent for furry critters. Be prepared to cough up a little extra change for Fido's new pad.

Neighborhoods in Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune beach is such a small area that it hasn't been divided into regions. However, it's not as walkable as you might expect. Neptune Beach has a Walk Score of 60. This means you can pound the payment to get some errands done, but you'll need a car to get the most out of this community.

Apartment Complexes in Neptune Beach

Ocean Oaks Apartments: With its location at 1100 Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach, the Ocean Oaks Apartments offer easy access to restaurants and shopping. You'll find 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments here as well as 3 bedroom townhomes. Amenities include dishwashers, air conditioning, and balconies.

Promenade at Mayport: This apartment community, located in nearby Atlantic Beach, offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent with plenty of closet space, outdoor grills, spacious bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

Landmark at Crescent Ridge: Located in nearby Jacksonville, this apartment complex offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with up two 2 bathrooms. Residents here get dishwashers, central air conditioning, and swimming pools. What more could you want?

Living in Neptune Beach

The beach is the place to be if you're a resident of Neptune Beach. Hence the name, duh! The beach areas tend to be quiet so you won't find a lot of rowdy parties going on, and the beach sand is soft, white, and open. Sounding like paradise yet? There's plenty of space for such activities as building sand castles and playing football. Don't forget the sunscreen. After you work up an appetite in the sand, visit the Mezza Restaurant & Bar for pizza made in a wood-fired oven and musical happy hours. Prefer food from the sea? Sliders Seafood Grille offers up enough lobster and shrimp to stuff yourself with. If artistic pursuits are more your thing, head to one of the town's many art galleries, such as Stellers Gallery or First Street Gallery on, you guessed it, 1st Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Neptune Beach?
The average rent price for Neptune Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Neptune Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Neptune Beach area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Neptune Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Neptune Beach from include Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.

