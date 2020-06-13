160 Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL

Moving to Neptune Beach

Start Your Search Early

While you can probably find an apartment for rent in Neptune Beach with only four weeks' notice, giving yourself a bit more time is wise. Availability rates fluctuate, and you could miss out on the rental apt of your dreams if you wait too long. Giving yourself 8 to 10 weeks to find rental properties is ideal, as is showing up with money for a deposit. Money talks in Neptune Beach. So don't be afraid to let that wallet fly and brag a bit.

Research Apartments for Rent Online

It is practically impossible to visit this city and start searching for an apartment rental physically. Instead, hop on the Web and start searching there. Your favorite search engine is sure to turn up apartments and homes for rent as well as real estate agents willing to show you around town. What Will You Need?

You may seem like a great guy or gal, but landlords will want to know you're who you claim to be. Even more importantly, they'll want to know you're bringing home enough bacon to pay the rent. Show up with your photo ID in hand as well as proof of income in the form of pay stubs, bank statements, or copies of your tax returns. Provide references who will go all out to tell prospective landlords how reliable and responsible you are. Of course, a good credit score will help you get approved. If your score is lower than your weight, be ready with a co-signer. Wondering What to Do With Your Pet? There's always good news and bad news for just about everything, and rentals that accept pets are no exception. The good news is many rentals in Neptune beach do accept pets. The bad news is many require extra deposits or additional rent for furry critters. Be prepared to cough up a little extra change for Fido's new pad.