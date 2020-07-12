/
north beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
125 Apartments for rent in North Beach, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1045 sqft
A great selection for military families! Close to Mayport Naval Station. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units have washer/dryer hookups. Playground, pool, grills, and gym available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
24 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$761
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2217 Destine Lane
2217 Destine Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1123 Sebago Ave N
1123 Sebago Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today! With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1127 COVE LANDING DR
1127 Cove Landing Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1201 sqft
MAYPORT (32233) - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Ceramic Tile - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 1 Car Garage - Fenced Back Yard - Pet OK
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
791 ASSISI LN
791 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
869 sqft
Have accepted new tenants - not taking and new applications. New low price for this cozy ground floor unit, 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Front door very close to parking. The unit is near beaches, shopping and Naval Base.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1165 PANUCO AVE N
1165 Panuco Avenue West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1189 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom two bath block home with a carport and fenced in backyard near the beach. Plus a bonus room. Don't miss this opportunity to live minutes from the beach!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1642 Atlantic Beach Dr
1642 Atlantic Beach Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2356 sqft
Atlantic Beach living at it's finest! This amazing home is like new with a kitchen built for a chef! The spacious open floor plan will be perfect for entertaining and amazing home cooked meals.
Results within 1 mile of North Beach
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2335 Fiddlers Ln
2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2569 sqft
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
603 STOCKS ST
603 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
NICE townhouse in Atlantic Beach! Vaulted ceilings, equipped kitchen, fenced yard, and coquina exterior. Large kitchen with enough room for a cafe table and chairs. Walking and biking distance to marsh-front park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1901 SEVILLA BLVD W
1901 Sevilla Boulevard West, Atlantic Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2981 sqft
Great home in a great neighborhood! Located just off Selva Marina Drive and within walking/biking distance to the beach and the Atlantic Beach Country Club. Updated and renovated throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2015 SELVA MADERA CT
2015 Selva Madiera Court, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1786 sqft
Live walking distance to the beach! This 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable Atlantic Beach is a must see with spacious living room and an updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and stainless appliances.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
350 ROYAL PALMS DR
350 Royal Palms Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1581 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous, completely remodeled beauty located about a mile from the beach. If you need space, this home is for you! It features a large foyer, living room, kitchen nook, den, and office/nursery.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
901 OCEAN BLVD
901 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life in this turn-key condo just steps to the OCEAN! Fully furnished with newer furniture. High ceilings, light and bright townhouse condo.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
167 Magnolia St
167 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome near the beach . - 6 Blocks from the beach! 2 bedroom 1.5 townhome near the beach. New Carpet . Fenced in back yard. Wood like tile floor downstairs . Walk in closets . (RLNE5561648)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1266 Stocks Street
1266 Stock Street, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
1266 Stocks Street Available 05/08/20 Great Atlantic Beach / Mayport Home Surrounded By Woods - Great cul-de-sac home in Mayport with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single car garage, includes washer/dryer quarterly pest control, close to the
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
760 TRITON RD
760 Triton Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Beautiful Atlantic Beach furnished home located one mile to the beach. Master bedroom with queen bed, ceiling fan / light combo, tile floors, standard closet and en-suite half bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2337 SEMINOLE RD
2337 Seminole Road, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1BR, 1BA oceanfront unit in the Atlantic Beach Estate, a mid-century modern Estate with a 1200 SF oceanfront pool. This private ground floor unit has an open floor plan and oceanfront bedroom with Danish teak queen bed.
Results within 5 miles of North Beach
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
42 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
