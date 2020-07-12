/
highlands
165 Apartments for rent in Highlands, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
11 Units Available
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1174 sqft
Close to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Spacious, open-plan apartment with carpet, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Community is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
2997 Centerwood Dr
2997 Centerwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1455 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! Now available, 3 bed/2 ba, spacious 1,455 sqft of living space w high ceilings throughout. Stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and above the range microwave.
1 Unit Available
10386 Centerwood Ct
10386 Centerwood Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1777 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 15th. This spacious floor plan gives a nod to the classic Living/Dining Combination, then the Kitchen explodes with eat-in space, beautiful cabinetry and spills into a Family Room with a view.
1 Unit Available
2402 Dolphin Avenue
2402 Dolphin Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
10326 De Paul Drive
10326 Depaul Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1302 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
10514 SUOMI ST
10514 Suomi Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
NORTHSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From 5 points, North on I-95, west Dunn Ave, rt at the Biscayne sign, left on Gailwood Cir, right on Suomi.
1 Unit Available
1739 Secretariat Lane North
1739 Secretariat Lane North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
It doesn't get any better than this wonderful rental home in Jacksonville FL located in a very nice subdivision, and it's just coming on the market and it offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
10967 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10967 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
10957 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10957 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
9340 Scaup Way
9340 Scaup Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1624 sqft
This 3 bed / 2 bath townhome is equipped with a washer/dryer plus a community pool. Perfect, spacious, quiet and close to shopping and major highways.
1 Unit Available
10959 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10959 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
10963 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10963 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10961 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
10965 HIDDEN HAVEN CT
10965 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1339 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 Unit Available
10503 Biscayne Blvd
10503 Biscayne Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 Bath in great Neighborhood - Really Cute Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths Quiet Street, Large backyard, Must See (RLNE5762661)
1 Unit Available
10751 Tulsa Road
10751 Tulsa Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1534 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
11367 Quailhollow Dr
11367 Quailhollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1632 sqft
3/2.5 Available Soon! - Come home to this updated 3/2.5 home in Turtle Creek. Featuring a double car garage, open living space, new flooring, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinets.
1 Unit Available
8962 Jefferson Avenue
8962 Jefferson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1246 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
9268 11th Ave
9268 11th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1192 sqft
4/1 at 9268 11th Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 - This large 4/1 with two car garage features a fenced front and back corner lot, side porch, big living room, all ceramic tiled floors, w/d connections, all appliances in fully equipped kitchen and
1 Unit Available
2351 3rd Ave
2351 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
576 sqft
Single family home available now - Cozy, 1/1 single family house available for viewing! This property features washer and dryer connections and a private fenced in yard. This property wont last long put your application in today! (RLNE5334428)
1 Unit Available
1447 Biscayne Bay Dr
1447 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo in SOUGHT AFTER BISCAYNE BAY - 3/2.5 Amazing 2 story condo with tons of space at 1588Sqft and tons of upgrades and including NEW REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS and NEW BEAUTIFUL TILE DOWNSTAIRS.
1 Unit Available
11918 Alexandra Dr
11918 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 1st! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open floor plan that has a large great room in addition to a dining room/living room combination with vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1008 Turtle Creek Drive North
1008 Turtle Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
824 Bunker Hill
824 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2507 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom home with fenced yard and lots of living space (roughly 2,500 square feet!) for friends and family to enjoy.
