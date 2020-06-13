/
/
bellair meadowbrook terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
147 Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
463 Bentwood Lane - A
463 Bentwood Ln, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Downstairs Apartment. Living/Dining Room Combination; Fully-Equipped Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; Water, sewer & garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
1055 Grove Park Drive South
1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Argyle Forest
1 Unit Available
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 Kettering Way
1303 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1343 sqft
Move in ready condo with community pool! - 3/2.5 2 story condo is ready for a new occupant ! Fully renovated, new paint and floors throughout. This is a tenant placement so you will rent directly from the owner.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy
7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1845 sqft
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8366 Pineverde Lane
8366 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$930
980 sqft
2 Bedroom in Whispering Pines- Self viewing! - https://rently.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
2478 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD
2478 Country Club Boulevard, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2075 sqft
Enjoy your own Florida POOL home! New A/C, Landscaping, Pool maintenance, and Pest control are all included! Nestled amongst the mature landscaping, this refreshing and elegant 4bed/2bath pool home in a gated community welcomes everyone with its
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and University of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace from include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palm Coast, Jacksonville Beach, and Orange Park.
